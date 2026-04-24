ETV Bharat / bharat

India At Telecom Inflexion Point, Says MoS Pemmasani At COAI DigiCom Summit 2026

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, inaugurated the second edition of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DigiCom Summit 2026 in the national capital on Friday. He highlighted that India’s telecom sector is entering a decisive phase of growth.

This progress is being driven by policy reforms, the rapid rollout of 5G, and the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing and 6G.

Summit Focuses On India’s Digital Future

The summit, themed “India’s Techade: Accelerating and Shaping the Digital Future”, brought together policymakers, regulators, telecom operators and global technology leaders to deliberate on the next phase of India’s digital journey.

Addressing the gathering, Pemmasani said, “India has come a long way and the changes in the telecom sector have been transformative. Technology is not standing still, and 6G, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum represent the next wave, which is both exciting and challenging.”

He stressed that collaboration remains central to sectoral growth, adding, “A strong telecom sector is built by both Government and industry.”

Policy Push And Reforms

Highlighting the policy push under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister noted that the government has “re-engineered nearly every major lever of telecom policy.” He pointed to the Telecommunications Act, 2023, describing it as “the first comprehensive rewrite of India’s telecom law in over 140 years,” aimed at providing clear authorisation frameworks, stronger consumer protection and enabling emerging technologies.

He also underlined the impact of the 2021 telecom reforms package, which, he said, “restored predictability for financial viability through rationalised Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), a four-year moratorium on past dues, removal of bank guarantees and a path to equity conversion.”

Structural reforms such as Right-of-Way clearances through the Gati Shakti Sanchar portal and spectrum rationalisation under the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 have further streamlined operations and reduced deployment timelines.

Infrastructure And Growth Metrics

On infrastructure, the Minister highlighted BharatNet as “the largest rural broadband programme anywhere in the world,” aimed at connecting over 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats. He added that India has also built a “comprehensive policy support architecture” for citizen protection through platforms such as Sanchar Saathi, Digital Intelligence Platform, Chakshu and ASTR.

Acknowledging industry achievements, Dr Pemmasani said, “The 5G rollout was completed in roughly 22 months with over 5.1 lakh base stations and more than 400 million subscribers.”

He noted that India now has over 1.22 billion telecom subscribers, among the lowest tariffs globally and among the highest per-user data consumption rates. The sector’s gross revenue grew by 10.7 per cent in FY25 to Rs 3.72 lakh crore, while foreign direct investment inflows exceeding Rs 2.4 lakh crore reflect strong global confidence.

PLI Scheme And R&D Gap

"The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for telecom and network products led to cumulative sales of over Rs 65,000 crore, with exports of over Rs 12,000 crore,’" he said, adding, "The Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) supported indigenous R&D efforts as well."

He noted a gap in Indian operators' R&D spending, with "less than 1 per cent of revenues on R&D", in comparison to 15-25 per cent by international operators, and stressed that meeting the Bharat 6G Vision would require higher industry participation.

Digital Security Concerns

On digital security threats, he discussed initiatives to address spam and fraud, including ASTR's disconnection of more than 8.8 million fraudulent connections and the development of a financial fraud indicator that enabled avoidance of Rs 2,300 crore in financial losses. He called for stronger KYC norms, deployment of Calling Name Presentation and better intelligence sharing, warning of the “increasing sophistication of threats.”

‘India At An Inflexion Point’