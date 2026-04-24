India At Telecom Inflexion Point, Says MoS Pemmasani At COAI DigiCom Summit 2026
Pemmasani highlighted policy reforms, 5G expansion and future technologies as key drivers shaping India’s digital and telecom transformation, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, inaugurated the second edition of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DigiCom Summit 2026 in the national capital on Friday. He highlighted that India’s telecom sector is entering a decisive phase of growth.
This progress is being driven by policy reforms, the rapid rollout of 5G, and the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing and 6G.
Summit Focuses On India’s Digital Future
The summit, themed “India’s Techade: Accelerating and Shaping the Digital Future”, brought together policymakers, regulators, telecom operators and global technology leaders to deliberate on the next phase of India’s digital journey.
Addressing the gathering, Pemmasani said, “India has come a long way and the changes in the telecom sector have been transformative. Technology is not standing still, and 6G, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum represent the next wave, which is both exciting and challenging.”
He stressed that collaboration remains central to sectoral growth, adding, “A strong telecom sector is built by both Government and industry.”
Policy Push And Reforms
Highlighting the policy push under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister noted that the government has “re-engineered nearly every major lever of telecom policy.” He pointed to the Telecommunications Act, 2023, describing it as “the first comprehensive rewrite of India’s telecom law in over 140 years,” aimed at providing clear authorisation frameworks, stronger consumer protection and enabling emerging technologies.
He also underlined the impact of the 2021 telecom reforms package, which, he said, “restored predictability for financial viability through rationalised Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), a four-year moratorium on past dues, removal of bank guarantees and a path to equity conversion.”
Structural reforms such as Right-of-Way clearances through the Gati Shakti Sanchar portal and spectrum rationalisation under the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 have further streamlined operations and reduced deployment timelines.
Infrastructure And Growth Metrics
On infrastructure, the Minister highlighted BharatNet as “the largest rural broadband programme anywhere in the world,” aimed at connecting over 2.6 lakh Gram Panchayats. He added that India has also built a “comprehensive policy support architecture” for citizen protection through platforms such as Sanchar Saathi, Digital Intelligence Platform, Chakshu and ASTR.
Acknowledging industry achievements, Dr Pemmasani said, “The 5G rollout was completed in roughly 22 months with over 5.1 lakh base stations and more than 400 million subscribers.”
He noted that India now has over 1.22 billion telecom subscribers, among the lowest tariffs globally and among the highest per-user data consumption rates. The sector’s gross revenue grew by 10.7 per cent in FY25 to Rs 3.72 lakh crore, while foreign direct investment inflows exceeding Rs 2.4 lakh crore reflect strong global confidence.
PLI Scheme And R&D Gap
"The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for telecom and network products led to cumulative sales of over Rs 65,000 crore, with exports of over Rs 12,000 crore,’" he said, adding, "The Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) supported indigenous R&D efforts as well."
He noted a gap in Indian operators' R&D spending, with "less than 1 per cent of revenues on R&D", in comparison to 15-25 per cent by international operators, and stressed that meeting the Bharat 6G Vision would require higher industry participation.
Digital Security Concerns
On digital security threats, he discussed initiatives to address spam and fraud, including ASTR's disconnection of more than 8.8 million fraudulent connections and the development of a financial fraud indicator that enabled avoidance of Rs 2,300 crore in financial losses. He called for stronger KYC norms, deployment of Calling Name Presentation and better intelligence sharing, warning of the “increasing sophistication of threats.”
‘India At An Inflexion Point’
Concluding his address, Pemmasani said, “India is at an inflexion point, with policy support, infrastructure, talent and scale in place,” urging stakeholders to match ambition with opportunity.
Industry Leaders Highlight Opportunities, Challenges
Industry leaders echoed similar optimism while underlining emerging challenges. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, said, “India’s telecom sector has, over the years, delivered connectivity at a scale and affordability that is globally unparalleled.”
He added that this progress has been driven by “progressive policies, regulatory certainty and sustained investment by the industry”. Highlighting future priorities, Lahoti noted, “Availability of ubiquitous coverage is increasingly the expectation of consumers,” and said ongoing efforts include spectrum enhancements, regulatory frameworks for indoor connectivity and leveraging AI for spam prevention.
Call For Policy Stability And Ecosystem Alignment
Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea and Chairperson of COAI, emphasised the importance of stable policy frameworks. He said, “India’s telecom sector continues to anchor the nation’s digital transformation through connectivity at scale and globally unmatched affordability.”
Stressing the need for long-term clarity, he added, “Policy certainty and regulatory stability remain critical, as long-term infrastructure investments require a predictable framework.” Looking ahead, Kishore noted that future technologies would require alignment on “standards, spectrum strategy and broader ecosystem development.”
Telecom’s Expanding Role
Lt-Gen S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI, highlighted the evolving role of telecom, stating, “Telecom today is not just about connectivity; it is a value-added horizontal powering sectors such as finance, healthcare, governance and enterprise.”
He added that the focus must now shift to “building intelligent, secure and resilient networks anchored in trust and collaboration”. Kochhar also noted that the summit has brought together “the best brains of the telecom industry” to define India’s techade.
Innovation, Trust And Future Networks
Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer at Bharti Airtel and Vice Chairperson of COAI, pointed to shifting industry priorities. He said, “We are at a pivotal moment where trust, resilience and innovation are becoming central priorities for the industry.”
While acknowledging regulatory progress, he added that the industry remains committed to “advancing R&D, enhancing customer experience, and building more resilient networks,” with AI expected to play a transformative role.
Technology And Global Perspective
From a technology perspective, Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, stressed the need for future-ready networks. He said, “As India advances its digital journey, networks must be secure, resilient and intelligent.” Highlighting the role of emerging technologies, he added, “Technologies such as AI, cloud and 5G will drive digitalisation, with industrial automation emerging as a key opportunity.”
Julian Gorman, head of APAC at GSMA, placed India’s progress in a global context. He said, “India’s digital transformation has reached a decisive phase, with mobile networks enabling digital public infrastructure and innovation at scale.”
However, he cautioned that “for 6G leadership to be credible, 5G must evolve beyond consumer speeds into an engine of industry transformation,” and noted that “with nearly 47 per cent still offline, closing the usage gap and building trust will be critical.”
Ecosystem Collaboration Key
Ashwani Khillan, Chief Operating Officer of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, underscored the role of ecosystem collaboration. He said, “India’s digital transformation is the outcome of a strong and well-aligned ecosystem,” adding that telecom infrastructure has “fundamentally reshaped how India lives and works.”
He concluded that “telecom infrastructure will remain central to powering the next phase of inclusive, digital growth.”
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