India Assured Of LNG Supply From Qatar Once Hormuz Shipping Resumes; Fuel Prices To Remain Stable, Says Officials

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia that have disrupted global energy supply chains, the Indian government has received assurances from Qatar that supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India will resume immediately once shipping routes reopen. Government sources said the country currently remains in a “comfortable position” with improving fuel stocks and no immediate plans to raise retail prices of petrol and diesel.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit chokepoints. The narrow corridor connects the Persian Gulf with the open sea and carries a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

However, Indian officials said Qatar has committed to prioritising LNG supplies to India as soon as maritime traffic resumes. “We are assured by Qatar that they will start supplying to India the very moment the route is opened,” government sources said.

Despite the temporary disruption, officials said that global suppliers remain keen to supply the Indian market. “We have surplus LNG stock and have received supply offers from several countries,” the sources added.

There are also early indications that shipping activity near the Strait of Hormuz could resume soon. According to officials, cargo movement in the region may restart shortly after recent statements from Iran stating it would not target neighbouring countries unless attacked from their territory.

Officials said India has already taken steps to mitigate risks arising from the geopolitical crisis by diversifying its energy procurement routes. In the last few years, the government has reduced reliance on crude oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz by sourcing more supplies from alternative regions. “India has increased crude imports by about 10 per cent from sources outside the Strait of Hormuz,” sources said.

As a result, the share of crude oil imported from non-Hormuz routes has increased. Officials said that earlier about 60 per cent of India’s crude imports came from outside the Strait of Hormuz, which has now risen to 70 per cent.

Amid concerns that the geopolitical crisis could trigger a spike in domestic fuel prices, the government has reiterated that retail prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for now.

“Petrol and diesel prices will not increase,” officials said, adding that the government remains committed to protecting consumers from volatility in global energy markets.