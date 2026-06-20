ETV Bharat / bharat

India, ASEAN Condemn Pahalgam, Red Fort Attacks; Vow To Strengthen Counter-Terror Cooperation

New Delhi: India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) strongly condemned the dastardly terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam and Delhi's Red Fort in 2025, while reiterating their commitment to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes during the 13th ASEAN-India Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC).

As per an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, India and the ASEAN member states strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The meeting, which was held in virtual mode on June 17, was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the MEA, from the Indian side, and Nestor B Sanares, Under Secretary for Peace and Order, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippines, representing the ASEAN side.

Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and specifically denounced cross-border terrorism, MEA stated.

They also condemned the terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, in which 26 innocents were killed, as well as the terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025, which saw death of over dozen people. The two sides also underscored the need to strengthen international cooperation to effectively combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a comprehensive and sustained manner.