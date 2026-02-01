ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Arab League Nations Back 2-State Solution To Palestine Issue

New Delhi: India and the Arab League nations on Saturday laid out a broader vision for deeper two-way ties, pitched for a sovereign and viable Palestine state living side-by-side with Israel and underlined the need for conducting international relations based on the UN charter.

At the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the two sides condemned cross-border terror and called on all countries to work collectively to combat terrorism, dismantle terror infrastructures and terror financing and bring the perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice without delay. The India-hosted meeting saw the participation of 19 member countries of the Arab League, considered as an influential grouping.

A declaration unveiled at the end of the meeting said the two sides have agreed to strengthen joint efforts to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as they have strongly condemned the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam targeting innocent Indians. It said the Arab League member countries have reaffirmed their full and steadfast support to India in confronting terrorism in all its forms.

The declaration said the meeting discussed a wide range of regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the question of Palestine, support for multilateralism and respect for the sovereignty of states, counterterrorism and reforms of the UN Security Council. The two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding international peace and security, it said.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of international relations being founded on respect for the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs," the declaration said.

It added that the two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a "just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East in accordance to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative".

"They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," it said. The two sides welcomed the outcomes of last year's Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which culminated in the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.