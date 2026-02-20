India Joining 100 Countries In Signing Joint Statement Over Israel’s De-Facto Expansion Not Negotiated Document: MEA
New Delhi: As India has joined over 100 United Nations member states in signing a joint statement which condemns Israel’s de-facto expansion into the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it was not a negotiated document and India’s position was already expressed in the India-Arab League Ministerial Joint Statement.
“You may be aware that this was not a negotiated document as is usually the case in the UN. Our position on this issue was most recently expressed in the India-Arab League Ministerial Joint statement,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, MEA.
He said, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”
Jaiswal said in consonance with it, India has associated itself with the initiative keeping in mind the concerns addressed by the statement. “Let me point out, a number of countries have similarly associated themselves with it after the statement was issued,” said Jaiswal while addressing a weekly press briefing.
He said India had attended the Board of Peace meeting held in Washington DC as an observer. “India has supported the Gaza Peace Plan initiative of President Trump and the efforts underway due to UNSC resolution 2803,” Jaiswal said. Referring to the situation in Iran, the MEA spokesperson said India is keeping a close eye on developments in Iran.
“We are keeping a close watch on the developments in Iran. We have issued advisories to our people residing in the country," he said.
Talking about India’s relation with the new Bangladesh regime, Jaiswal said, "India looks forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh".
“You would be aware that Prime Minister congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman soon after his election victory. Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, attended the swearing-in ceremony on Feb 17, 2026, and handed over a letter from the Prime Minister to PM Rahman. The letter underlined India’s commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Building on the warm and historic ties between the two countries, India looks forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh,” said Jaiswal.
