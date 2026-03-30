India Approves 29 ECMS Projects Worth Rs 7,104 Crore To Boost Electronics Manufacturing, Create 14,000 Jobs
India will meet domestic demand across key electronics components, including lithium-ion cells, connectors, capacitors, PCBs and rare earth magnets, reducing import dependence, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s ambition to become a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse received a significant boost as the government approved 29 fresh applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), unlocking proposed investments worth Rs 7,104 crore. The latest approvals span 16 product categories, from antenna systems and capacitors to cutting-edge components such as rare-earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion cells, signalling a decisive shift toward deepening India’s electronics value chain.
Moving up the value chain
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the approvals as a “significant milestone” in India’s electronics journey, underscoring the country’s transition from assembling finished goods to building capabilities in modules, sub-modules, and now core components.
“We have steadily progressed across the manufacturing spectrum, and now we are entering the critical component stage alongside semiconductor development,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the ecosystem’s growing maturity.
With the latest round, a total of 75 projects have been approved under ECMS, attracting cumulative investments of over Rs 61,671 crore. These projects will be expected to create approximately 65,000 direct jobs, with many of them considered to be high-skilled jobs, and support the advancement of technology as it evolves within the electronics industry.
Breakthroughs in critical technologies
One of the standout achievements for the Indian electronics industry has been the approval of the first Surface Mount Device (SMD) passive capacitor project in India– an essential component required for automated assembly of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The approval represents the first major step forward in building out an essential technology gap in the domestic manufacturing of this device.
Equally significant is the green light for India’s first rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility based on indigenous technology developed by Indian engineers. Vaishnaw termed this a “strategic achievement”, noting that control over such critical materials would reduce vulnerability to global supply disruptions and geopolitical pressures.
The scheme has also approved six projects in capital equipment manufacturing, machinery used to produce electronic components—an area where India has historically relied heavily on imports. “Designing precision equipment domestically has long been a goal, and we are now beginning to realise it,” the minister said.
Expanding the domestic manufacturing footprint
The newly cleared proposals are expected to generate production worth over Rs 84,500 crore and create more than 14,000 direct jobs, further expanding the economic footprint of the scheme.
The next phase of manufacturing in India will centre around the total manufacturing of a wide assortment of components that will include flexible PCBs, connectors, inductors, resistors, heat sink components, and display module sub-assemblies. All of which had predominantly been imported; therefore, it is essential for the supply chain to become more resilient.
Another theme of the approved projects is the number of approved projects originating from Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), demonstrating the broad base of participation in the automotive industry and the movement toward creating a more inclusive industrial ecosystem.
Reducing import dependence
Vaishnaw outlined how domestic production under ECMS is expected to significantly cut import reliance across key segments. India is projected to meet 16 per cent of its capacitor demand, 33 per cent of connectors, 61 per cent of lithium-ion cells for electronics, and 25 per cent of rare earth magnets domestically. PCB production could meet as much as 50 per cent of the country’s total requirement.
In many categories of electrical components, including, for example, laminates and relays, India will likely become fully self-sufficient and ultimately see itself exporting more electrical components than it imports, indicating a major shift away from being import-dependent for these types of electrical products. Recently, India has become a net exporter of electronic products; thus, it demonstrates how effective government policies enhance local production capabilities while also responding to increased candence of domestic consumer spending in electronic-product-related expenditures resulting from these investments.
Semiconductor momentum and global positioning
The minister also discussed the recent progress made in semiconductor production and mentioned the opening of Micron’s manufacturing facility in India as one more indicator of growing global demand for memory chips due to artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, which create even more opportunities for India to expand its market share.
According to Vaishnaw, India is in a strong position to gain some portion of the worldwide electronics market as the global supply chain becomes increasingly diversified. He also commented that although there are problems stemming from geopolitical conflicts, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East, there have been no immediate disruptions to the manufacture of electronics; however, it will continue to be monitored.
Design-led manufacturing push
A key theme in the government’s strategy is the emphasis on design and intellectual property. Vaishnaw noted that while manufacturing adds value, the highest gains lie in design capabilities.
“True value lies in owning the design. Manufacturing alone captures limited value,” he said, urging companies to invest in research and development to build globally competitive products.
The minister also called for industry-led skilling initiatives, stating that companies must take primary responsibility for workforce development, with government support acting as an enabler.
Fast-tracking approvals amid global shifts
S. Krishnan, Secretary at MeitY, said the scheme has witnessed strong industry interest, with approvals being fast-tracked to maintain momentum. He called for faster implementation of projects and noted that there are still new opportunities available with the open window for capital equipment and upstream supply chains for the next 18 months.
Krishnan pointed out that the most recent approvals are expected to result in production of Rs 84,550 crore and provide over 14,000 jobs. He also noted that India has surpassed the original investment goal for ECMS and will continue to expand and provide supply chain resilience because of new global geopolitics.
Broadly expanding across states
The approved investments are spread across 8 different states and demonstrate a broad diversification of manufacturing efforts by the Centre. The top 2 states are Karnataka and Maharashtra, with 7 applications each, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Several companies are investing in multiple locations, creating an even broader footprint and increasing industrial development capacity across the various states.
Target is near, but still underperforming
In total, there have been 75 approved applications for 23 product categories in 12 states, and 61,671 crore has already been invested in ECMS. The projected amount produced is getting close to the target amount, but there are about 65,000 jobs created, which is significantly below the original number of 91,600 jobs projected, demonstrating that there continues to be capacity for expansion.
Also Read