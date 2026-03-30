ETV Bharat / bharat

India Approves 29 ECMS Projects Worth Rs 7,104 Crore To Boost Electronics Manufacturing, Create 14,000 Jobs

New Delhi: India’s ambition to become a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse received a significant boost as the government approved 29 fresh applications under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), unlocking proposed investments worth Rs 7,104 crore. The latest approvals span 16 product categories, from antenna systems and capacitors to cutting-edge components such as rare-earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion cells, signalling a decisive shift toward deepening India’s electronics value chain.

Moving up the value chain

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the approvals as a “significant milestone” in India’s electronics journey, underscoring the country’s transition from assembling finished goods to building capabilities in modules, sub-modules, and now core components.

“We have steadily progressed across the manufacturing spectrum, and now we are entering the critical component stage alongside semiconductor development,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the ecosystem’s growing maturity.

With the latest round, a total of 75 projects have been approved under ECMS, attracting cumulative investments of over Rs 61,671 crore. These projects will be expected to create approximately 65,000 direct jobs, with many of them considered to be high-skilled jobs, and support the advancement of technology as it evolves within the electronics industry.

Breakthroughs in critical technologies

One of the standout achievements for the Indian electronics industry has been the approval of the first Surface Mount Device (SMD) passive capacitor project in India– an essential component required for automated assembly of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The approval represents the first major step forward in building out an essential technology gap in the domestic manufacturing of this device.

Equally significant is the green light for India’s first rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility based on indigenous technology developed by Indian engineers. Vaishnaw termed this a “strategic achievement”, noting that control over such critical materials would reduce vulnerability to global supply disruptions and geopolitical pressures.

The scheme has also approved six projects in capital equipment manufacturing, machinery used to produce electronic components—an area where India has historically relied heavily on imports. “Designing precision equipment domestically has long been a goal, and we are now beginning to realise it,” the minister said.

Expanding the domestic manufacturing footprint

The newly cleared proposals are expected to generate production worth over Rs 84,500 crore and create more than 14,000 direct jobs, further expanding the economic footprint of the scheme.

The next phase of manufacturing in India will centre around the total manufacturing of a wide assortment of components that will include flexible PCBs, connectors, inductors, resistors, heat sink components, and display module sub-assemblies. All of which had predominantly been imported; therefore, it is essential for the supply chain to become more resilient.

Another theme of the approved projects is the number of approved projects originating from Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), demonstrating the broad base of participation in the automotive industry and the movement toward creating a more inclusive industrial ecosystem.

Reducing import dependence

Vaishnaw outlined how domestic production under ECMS is expected to significantly cut import reliance across key segments. India is projected to meet 16 per cent of its capacitor demand, 33 per cent of connectors, 61 per cent of lithium-ion cells for electronics, and 25 per cent of rare earth magnets domestically. PCB production could meet as much as 50 per cent of the country’s total requirement.

In many categories of electrical components, including, for example, laminates and relays, India will likely become fully self-sufficient and ultimately see itself exporting more electrical components than it imports, indicating a major shift away from being import-dependent for these types of electrical products. Recently, India has become a net exporter of electronic products; thus, it demonstrates how effective government policies enhance local production capabilities while also responding to increased candence of domestic consumer spending in electronic-product-related expenditures resulting from these investments.