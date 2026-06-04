India And Venezuela Exploring Deeper Energy And Pharma Cooperation
Delcy Rodríguez was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Communication and Information, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, and Transportation.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Venezuela are exploring deeper cooperation in the energy as well as pharmaceutical sectors, with discussions covering both upstream and downstream activities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
"Venezuela has already emerged as the third largest supplier, this month, so today's discussions naturally focused on forging an energy partnership. They see India as a stable demander for many years to come. Therefore, there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. The discussions also went into broadening the economic partnership to other areas," said Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary-East in the MEA during a special briefing regarding the visit of the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.
Stating that Venezuela is a resource-rich country, Tandon said, "It's not just critical minerals; it's also gold, diamonds, and other materials. So, mining is very much there. In fact, there was a discussion on how to assess the potential reserves that they have, or whether we could cooperate in that area, and that is very much part of the follow-up activities we will be undertaking."
Delcy Rodriguez is on a working visit to India till June 6, which began on Wednesday. She was accompanied by a very large ministerial delegation that included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Communication and Information, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, and the Minister of Transportation.
"(Acting President Delcy) Rodriguez met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning for official talks, which extended into a working lunch. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on her," Tandon added.
He said that the visiting delegation from Venezuela has also shown interest in high quality generic drugs.
"The pharmaceutical issue was discussed especially India's ability to provide high quality generic drugs to Venezuela at a low cost. It was one of the priority areas for the Venezuelan authorities. The Prime Minister said that the visiting delegation should be exposed to the Janau Sudhi scheme," Tandon concluded.
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