ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Venezuela Exploring Deeper Energy And Pharma Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Venezuela are exploring deeper cooperation in the energy as well as pharmaceutical sectors, with discussions covering both upstream and downstream activities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"Venezuela has already emerged as the third largest supplier, this month, so today's discussions naturally focused on forging an energy partnership. They see India as a stable demander for many years to come. Therefore, there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. The discussions also went into broadening the economic partnership to other areas," said Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary-East in the MEA during a special briefing regarding the visit of the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

Stating that Venezuela is a resource-rich country, Tandon said, "It's not just critical minerals; it's also gold, diamonds, and other materials. So, mining is very much there. In fact, there was a discussion on how to assess the potential reserves that they have, or whether we could cooperate in that area, and that is very much part of the follow-up activities we will be undertaking."