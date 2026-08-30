ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Uzbekistan To Establish Framework For Long-Term Supply Of Uranium

New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan on Sunday agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of Uranium following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI and education.

India And Uzbekistan To Establish Framework For Long-Term Supply Of Uranium (YT/@pmoindia)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides also set a target of USD 5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030. The current volume of bilateral trade between the two nations is over USD 1 billion. The two sides decided to elevate the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing depth and expanding scope of cooperation, it said.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of several agreements covering a wide range of areas, including mining, culture, education, tourism, ayurveda, among others. A Letter of Intent for the restoration and conservation of the Buddhist sites of Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan was also agreed upon.