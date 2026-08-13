India And US Strengthen Cooperation To Curb Precursor Chemicals Fueling Synthetic Drug Trade
India tightens controls as seizures expose diversion risks; US sees precursor chemicals as critical to its fight against fentanyl and cartel networks, writes Gautam Debroy
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The fight against narcotics is increasingly moving upstream—from intercepting finished drugs to preventing the chemicals required to manufacture them from entering the hands of traffickers. For India and the United States (US), precursor-chemical control has consequently emerged as a significant area of cooperation, with the issue acquiring particular importance amid the rapid expansion of synthetic drugs.
The seriousness of the issue for India is underlined by the country’s growing efforts to identify, regulate and monitor chemicals that can be diverted for illicit drug manufacture. India currently regulates precursor chemicals through the controlled-substances framework, with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) coordinating with law enforcement, customs and regulatory agencies.
The NCB says that the country’s large chemical and pharmaceutical industry, and the geographical spread of manufacturing and trade, make precursor control particularly important.
In a recent meeting, drug law enforcement agencies of India and the US had a detailed discussion over the issue and reviewed the actions taken against such substances.
India–US Counter Narcotics Working Group (CNWG) – Pillar A working group meeting was hosted by the NCB last week in hybrid mode, where representatives from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Revenue, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, the US’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation Legal Attache (LEGATT), Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and the Department of State participated in the meeting.
Why precursor control matters
Unlike traditional drugs such as opium or cannabis, synthetic drugs can be manufactured without cultivation of a plant. A clandestine laboratory, chemical inputs, equipment and technical expertise can be sufficient to produce large quantities of drugs. This makes precursor chemicals the critical link between the legitimate chemical economy and the illicit drug economy.
According to a government official, the problem for India is particularly complex because many precursor chemicals have legitimate industrial, pharmaceutical or research applications. “Authorities therefore have to prevent diversion without disrupting legitimate commerce,” the official told ETV Bharat.
The government has been strengthening the regulatory framework. In January 2025, 18 additional precursor chemicals used in synthetic-drug manufacture were brought under the controlled-substances regime, bringing the total to 45. The government has also shared the list of entities holding unique registration numbers with states, the DRI and the Intelligence Bureau so that possible diversion can be monitored.
The NCB has subsequently moved towards greater industry involvement. Its voluntary code of conduct for preventing diversion covers manufacturers, distributors, importers, exporters, transporters and other participants in the chemical supply chain.
Recent seizures reveal the scale of the challenge
Recent seizures of precursor substances highlighted why precursor control has become a major enforcement priority.
In October 2025, the DRI dismantled a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution network in Delhi-NCR. At an isolated facility near Greater Noida, investigators seized 110.923 kg of precursor chemicals along with 11.40 kg of amphetamine. A second premises in West Delhi yielded another 4.50 kg of precursor chemicals.
In all, 115.42 kg of precursor chemicals were seized during the operation. The overall illicit-market value of the drugs and chemicals seized was estimated at Rs 108.81 crore.
Another significant case occurred in Maharashtra in December 2025, when DRI officials uncovered a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing facility in Wardha. Authorities seized 128 kg of mephedrone and 245 kg of precursor chemicals and raw materials, according to reports on the operation.
Telangana has also emerged as an important example of the problem. Investigations into clandestine synthetic-drug factories around Hyderabad reportedly resulted in the seizure of about 225 kg of ephedrine at an industrial unit in IDA Bollaram in 2025. Authorities also uncovered networks allegedly sourcing precursor chemicals through legitimate channels and shell companies.
The problem, ironically, is not new. In February 2024, the NCB and Delhi Police seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine from a Delhi warehouse. Investigators said the chemical was being concealed in food products for shipment to Australia and New Zealand. The probe indicated that around 45 consignments containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine had allegedly been exported over three years. Inputs from Australian and New Zealand authorities, as well as the US DEA, helped investigators identify the network.
US has an even more direct stake
For Washington, precursor control is closely connected to the fentanyl crisis. The US has been aggressively targeting international suppliers and intermediaries that provide chemicals used by criminal organisations to manufacture synthetic opioids.
In April 2026, the US Treasury sanctioned two India-based pharmaceutical-chemical suppliers, “SR Chemicals" and "Agrat Chemicals", over alleged trafficking of fentanyl precursors to Mexico and Guatemala. The Treasury said the chemicals included N-Boc-4-piperidone and alleged that shipments were mislabelled as “safe chemicals”.
The development, according to the official, illustrates why Washington is increasingly interested not merely in the finished fentanyl entering the US but in where the chemicals originate, who purchases them, how they are shipped and where they ultimately end up.
“For the US, precursor control is therefore part of a broader strategy against Mexican cartels and the international supply chains that feed clandestine fentanyl laboratories,” the official added.
Why India-US cooperation matters
And this is where the India-US Counter Narcotics Working Group meeting held last week assumes importance.
The meeting’s focus on precursor diversion, operational cooperation, policy coordination and capacity building reflects a convergence of interests.
India brings its regulatory experience and knowledge of its vast chemical and pharmaceutical sector. The US brings extensive experience in tracking international synthetic-drug networks, financial flows and clandestine laboratories.
“Such cooperation can help both sides identify suspicious transactions, emerging precursor chemicals, intermediary companies and international trafficking routes,” said former deputy director general of NCB Sanjay Kumar Singh.
It is worth mentioning that India and the US are already cooperating on specialised training. The NCB has conducted programmes on clandestine-laboratory investigations and precursor-chemical diversion in collaboration with the US DEA, involving officers from central and state drug-enforcement agencies.
Bigger concern: traffickers are adapting
Stating that the biggest challenge is not just controlling a list of chemicals, the official said, “When a particular precursor is regulated, traffickers can attempt to find alternative chemicals, use chemical derivatives or exploit substances that have legitimate uses but are not yet subject to equivalent controls.”
This means India needs a system that combines regulation, industry compliance, Customs intelligence, financial investigation, forensic expertise and international information sharing, he stated.
The government has already expanded the controlled-chemical list and created digital mechanisms to monitor legitimate entities. The NCB’s online "pre-register" system tracks entities through unique registration numbers covering manufacturing, distribution, sale, purchase, storage and possession of precursor chemicals.
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