ETV Bharat / bharat

India And US Strengthen Cooperation To Curb Precursor Chemicals Fueling Synthetic Drug Trade

New Delhi: The fight against narcotics is increasingly moving upstream—from intercepting finished drugs to preventing the chemicals required to manufacture them from entering the hands of traffickers. For India and the United States (US), precursor-chemical control has consequently emerged as a significant area of cooperation, with the issue acquiring particular importance amid the rapid expansion of synthetic drugs.

The seriousness of the issue for India is underlined by the country’s growing efforts to identify, regulate and monitor chemicals that can be diverted for illicit drug manufacture. India currently regulates precursor chemicals through the controlled-substances framework, with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) coordinating with law enforcement, customs and regulatory agencies.

The NCB says that the country’s large chemical and pharmaceutical industry, and the geographical spread of manufacturing and trade, make precursor control particularly important.

In a recent meeting, drug law enforcement agencies of India and the US had a detailed discussion over the issue and reviewed the actions taken against such substances.

Representational | Seized consignment of drugs in Hyderabad (File/ANI)

India–US Counter Narcotics Working Group (CNWG) – Pillar A working group meeting was hosted by the NCB last week in hybrid mode, where representatives from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Revenue, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, the US’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation Legal Attache (LEGATT), Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and the Department of State participated in the meeting.

Why precursor control matters

Unlike traditional drugs such as opium or cannabis, synthetic drugs can be manufactured without cultivation of a plant. A clandestine laboratory, chemical inputs, equipment and technical expertise can be sufficient to produce large quantities of drugs. This makes precursor chemicals the critical link between the legitimate chemical economy and the illicit drug economy.

According to a government official, the problem for India is particularly complex because many precursor chemicals have legitimate industrial, pharmaceutical or research applications. “Authorities therefore have to prevent diversion without disrupting legitimate commerce,” the official told ETV Bharat.

The government has been strengthening the regulatory framework. In January 2025, 18 additional precursor chemicals used in synthetic-drug manufacture were brought under the controlled-substances regime, bringing the total to 45. The government has also shared the list of entities holding unique registration numbers with states, the DRI and the Intelligence Bureau so that possible diversion can be monitored.

The NCB has subsequently moved towards greater industry involvement. Its voluntary code of conduct for preventing diversion covers manufacturers, distributors, importers, exporters, transporters and other participants in the chemical supply chain.

Representational Image (ANI)

Recent seizures reveal the scale of the challenge

Recent seizures of precursor substances highlighted why precursor control has become a major enforcement priority.

In October 2025, the DRI dismantled a clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution network in Delhi-NCR. At an isolated facility near Greater Noida, investigators seized 110.923 kg of precursor chemicals along with 11.40 kg of amphetamine. A second premises in West Delhi yielded another 4.50 kg of precursor chemicals.

In all, 115.42 kg of precursor chemicals were seized during the operation. The overall illicit-market value of the drugs and chemicals seized was estimated at Rs 108.81 crore.