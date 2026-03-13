ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Engaged In Talks On Bilateral Trade Pact: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi: India and the US remain engaged in discussions for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Chief negotiators of the two countries were scheduled to meet last month in Washington to finalise the legal text for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, but it was agreed to be postponed following a decision of the US Supreme Court striking down sweeping tariffs of the American administration. The ministry has denied reports a​bout a hold off on bilateral engagement.

"We have noted a media report regarding ongoing trade talks with the US. It is denied that there is any hold off in bilateral engagement. It is reiterated that the two sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The remarks came after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11 launched a fresh round of Section 301 trade investigations targeting policies and industrial practices of 16 economies, including India and China. Following the US Supreme Court's ruling, President Donald Trump announced 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days from February 24. And now the US has announced these investigations.

An official clarified that at no point in time have the two sides ever stated that the trade talks have stopped or "we are not doing an agreement".

Some countries, such as Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Cambodia, have signed trade deals with America, but some others have only finalised and not inked the legal text. India and the US have finalised the contours of the first phase of the trade pact.

"Every country is watching how the overall scenario of tariffs is in the US. The chief negotiators of India and the US have spoken at least 4-5 times since this (West Asia) crisis, and virtual sessions are also happening.