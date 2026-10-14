ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Ironing Out Differences On Trade Deal; Nearing 'Landing Point': Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and the US are continuing to engage to iron out differences on the proposed trade deal, and negotiations are heading towards a "landing point," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, while noting that the core fundamentals of the bilateral strategic partnership remain unchanged.

The external affairs minister's comments on the trade negotiations came over a week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the talks on the trade deal have reached a "plateau".

"I think we are waiting on a few things. I wouldn't be comfortable spilling the beans in public," he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday evening when asked about the status of the negotiations between the two sides. Jaishankar said India's trade minister, the US Trade Representative (USTR) and other officials concerned are engaged in talks to move forward on the bilateral trade pact.

"When countries negotiate with an economy like the United States, obviously one part of it is what you work out between yourselves and the US, and one part of it is how you fare vis-a-vis competitive economies.

"And that part of it is not entirely clear because not everybody has worked out a deal. I think people, the trade ministers, USTR (US Trade Representative) there, and our Commerce and Industry Minister are there working on that. They're ironing it out," he said.

"My sense is that this is an issue which is heading towards a landing point," Jaishankar said. India and the US have been in talks since early 2025 on the proposed trade pact to address tariff friction, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and boost bilateral market access. India is seeking better tariffs than its competitors for its goods in the US market.

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the United States and India were working to finalise a bilateral trade deal, but an agreement was not imminent. Greer said the two sides identified the issues that remained unresolved and were working towards an agreement.

In his remarks, Jaishankar also delved into Washington's new approach on economic engagement. "The US has a fundamentally different approach to the use of tariffs. But even that is a symptom of something else. The US is today determined to re-industrialise and to reset the terms of access to its economy," he said.