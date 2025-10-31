ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Ink Defence Framework Pact

In a post on X, Rajanth said, "Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart @PeterHegsethSec in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’." The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) scheduled to begin on November 1.

New Delhi: India and the US on Friday inked a framework agreement for cooperation in the defence sector for the next 10 years. The pact was sealed at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Peter Hegseth.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on the 10-year US-India defence framework agreement, stating, "This agreement strengthens our defense partnership, which is essential for regional stability and deterrence. We are improving our coordination, information sharing, and technological cooperation. Our defence relations have never been stronger."

The framework is aimed at providing policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship.

"This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership. This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defence will remain as the major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region," the Defence Minister said on X.

