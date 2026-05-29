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India, US Hold Talks On Indo-Pacific Security Challenges On Sidelines Of Singapore Summit

In this image posted on May 29, 2026, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh with US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Commander Admiral Samuel J Paparo during a meeting on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, in Singapore. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Singapore: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel J Paparo in Singapore on Friday and held wide-ranging talks on security challenges in the region. Singh's talks with Paparo – on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 – focused on "strengthening military-to-military cooperation and addressing emerging security challenges" in the Indo-Pacific region, the Directorate of Public Relations under India’s Ministry of Defence said in a social media post. The meeting reaffirmed the "shared commitment" to deepening India-US defence ties at a time when the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the central theatre of global strategic competition, it said. Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the region's critical importance for Washington.