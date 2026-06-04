ETV Bharat / bharat

India, UK Well-Positioned To Build New Future-Oriented Partnership: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India and the UK are well-positioned to construct a new future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership on the back of their newly firmed-up comprehensive trade deal and the defence industrial roadmap, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Highlighting 'remarkable developments' in the bilateral ties in recent months, the external affairs minister pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK last July, followed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's trip to India in October.

Jaishankar highlighted the finalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the adoption of comprehensive strategic partnership and the defence industrial roadmap as major achievements.

"We are today well positioned to build a new future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership," he said.

Jaishankar said CETA addresses many concerns about creating resilient supply chains and addressing concerns in areas of trade, energy, food and economic security.

"Our relationship has moved from being a historical and perhaps cultural connection to being a forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high technology," he said.

The external affairs minister also made a mention of India-UK Vision 2035 and its five pillars such as growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and clean energy, and education.

He also referred to University of Liverpool's decision to open a campus in India.