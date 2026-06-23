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India, UK Hold Meeting Of Key Group, Chart Roadmap To Deepen Defence Cooperation

In this image posted on June 23, 2026, Army officials during the 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG), in United Kingdom. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India and the UK have held "constructive and forward-looking" deliberations at a meeting of a key group to chart a "robust roadmap" to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen the enduring partnership between its armies, according to officials. The Indian Army in a post on X on Tuesday said the 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held in the UK from June 17-19. "The engagement included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the ESG Meeting at the Ministry of Defence, London and MBDA, Stevenage," it said.