ETV Bharat / bharat

India, UAE Sign Landmark Energy And Defence Pacts

In this image received on May 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding between India and the UAE, in Abu Dhabi. ( PTI )

Abu Dhabi: India and the UAE on Friday inked a series of landmark pacts spanning strategic petroleum reserves, long-term LPG supply, defence and shipping, with Abu Dhabi pledging investments totalling USD 5 billion in India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

One of the six pacts was a framework for a strategic defence partnership which focuses on defence industrial collaboration, technology sharing, innovation and regional security cooperation. Under the framework, the two countries are set to explore joint development of military hardware besides boosting cooperation in a number of other crucial areas, according to an official statement.

A strategic collaboration agreement was also signed between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to strengthen India's energy security, including cooperation in petroleum reserves and possible collaboration on liquid natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities.

It will enhance the UAE’s participation in India's strategic petroleum reserves to 30 million barrels and set up strategic gas reserves in India, according to an official statement.

A separate pact between Indian Oil Limited Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will facilitate new opportunities in the sale and purchase of LPG, including long-term supply of the fuel and entry into a long-term sale-and-purchase agreement between the two companies.

The discussions took place amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has heightened concerns in India over possible disruptions to crude oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the country’s energy imports.

The two sides also signed a separate strategic collaboration pact on LPG, which is supposed to ensure a long-term supply of the cooking fuel widely used in India.

The prime minister described the agreements inked between the two sides as "pivotal" in vital sectors such as energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technologies. He said they will provide a fresh boost to the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Modi said his visit to the UAE was "brief, yet extraordinarily fruitful" and he was confident that the outcomes would "further solidify the bonds of friendship between us, and contribute to achieving growth and prosperity."

The UAE announced investments worth USD 5 billion in India, which, Modi said, will “further deepen economic ties.” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the USD 5 billion investment commitment included plans by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and India’s National Infrastructure and Investment Fund to explore investments of up to USD 1 billion in India’s infrastructure sector.

According to the ministry, Emirates NBD will invest USD 3 billion in RBL Bank, while UAE-based International Holding Company will invest USD 1 billion in Sammaan Capital of India.

The MEA said the investment commitment is aimed at creating stronger markets and generating jobs, describing it as a reflection of the UAE’s “sustained commitment to India’s development and growth story”.