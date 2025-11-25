ETV Bharat / bharat

India, EU Reaffirm Pledge To Conclude FTA Negotiations By Next Month

New Delhi: India and the European Union reaffirmed their shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement by the end of this year and vowed to work jointly towards a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The two sides also emphasised respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes while underscoring the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN charter.

India and the 27-nation bloc also reiterated their support for the 'Peace Plan for Gaza' and underlined the need for early restoration of peace and stability there. These issues figured at the 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the Sixth Strategic Partnership Review Meeting, held in Brussels on November 18 and 19, respectively.

The deliberations came ahead of the India-EU summit in January. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the EU on Tuesday shared the details of the two meetings in a joint media statement.

It said the discussions covered a broad range of topics, including economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), as well as cooperation in the fields of innovation and science and technology.

"The two sides reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year and to accelerate negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and the agreement on Geographical Indications," the statement said.

"They underlined the importance of cooperation at the multilateral level and of continued dialogue on economic issues, including on supply chain diversification. Both sides also noted the progress in the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026," it said.

The EU and India also discussed perspectives for their partnership on global matters, including enhanced cooperation in the multilateral system and collaboration on humanitarian and disaster resilience issues.

"They took note of India's upcoming BRICS chairship in 2026 and noted substantial points of convergence on global issues to be further explored," according to the joint statement.