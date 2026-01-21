ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Spain Must Pool Resources, Capabilities To Fight Terrorism Together: President Murmu

New Delhi: Asserting that India and Spain have a shared position on countering terrorism, which remains a serious threat to global peace and stability, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that both countries must pool resources and capabilities to fight terrorism together in all its forms.

During a meeting with Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said that relations between India and Spain go back centuries, enriched by trade, culture and shared values of democracy and pluralism.

The president said that as strong adherents to multilateralism, India and Spain must work together on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and G-20 to further their shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability across the world.

Murmu underlined that India and Spain have a shared position on countering the menace of terrorism, which remains a serious threat to global peace and stability. She said that both nations must pool their resources and capabilities to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The president highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries, noting expanding trade and investment opportunities. She said that Spain's strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace complement India's development priorities, according to a statement issued by the president's office.