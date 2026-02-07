ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Russia Share Good Relationship Based On Trust And Mutual Respect: Consul General Fetisov

Nagpur: Ivan Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, said on Saturday that his country is open to ties with any nation willing to cooperate with Russia, and that Moscow and New Delhi share a good relationship based on trust and mutual respect. He was speaking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the International Business Conclave at Advantage Vidarbha 2026 in Nagpur.

Asked about India’s growing ties with the US, the diplomat said, “We are open to cooperating with any country that wants to cooperate with Russia. If India wants to cooperate with the US, Kazakhstan or Brazil, it depends only on India.

“So, I think we have a really good relationship based on trust and mutual respect. That is important nowadays,” he said.

To a question about India-Russia relations in the current scenario, he referred to the “enthusiasm” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year.

“I repeat that we have a strong relationship with India. We have a lot of spheres of communication, but we need to do more and more every day. So we have great opportunities to become stronger,” he said.