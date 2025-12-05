ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Russia Firm Up 5-Year Economic Roadmap; PM Modi Bats For Peaceful Resolution To Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the India-Russia Business Forum, in New Delhi on Dec. 5, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Russia on Friday firmed up a five-year plan to bolster economic and trade ties in the face of Washington's punitive tariff and sanctions regime even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through peaceful means.

Following their summit talks that generated global attention, Modi and Putin demonstrated their keenness to impart a fresh momentum to the over eight-decades-old India-Russia friendship with the prime minister saying that it remained steadfast like a "pole star" notwithstanding geopolitical churn.

Besides finalising the 2030 economic programme, the two sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in a number of sectors including health, mobility and migration, food safety, shipping and people-to-people exchange.

The Russian president landed in New Delhi last evening to a red-carpet welcome with Modi personally receiving him at the airport and later hosting a private dinner for him that largely set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

The visit has generated attention in the capitals of the Western nations as it has come amid their sustained efforts to hit Moscow economically including by cutting Russian crude oil supplies as part of initiatives to force it to end the war in Ukraine.

"The world has witnessed many ups and downs over the past eight decades. Humanity has faced numerous challenges and crises. And through all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained like a pole star," Modi said in his media statement.

"This relationship, built on mutual respect and deep trust, has always stood the test of time. Today, we discussed all aspects of cooperation to further strengthen this foundation. Taking economic cooperation to new heights is our shared priority," he added.

To achieve this, Modi said that the two sides agreed on an economic cooperation programme until 2030 and it will make bilateral trade and investment diversified, balanced, and sustainable.

The prime minister also announced that India will soon introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens. In his comments, Putin said both sides are looking at increasing the volume of annual trade to USD 100 billion from the present USD 64 billion and that Russia is a "reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required" to address India's energy requirement.

"Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy." The Russian president indicated that Moscow will provide more market access for Indian products and that both sides are keen on cooperation for construction of small and modular nuclear reactors and floating nuclear power plants.

He said Russia could also extend help to India in non-energy application of nuclear technologies, for example in medicine and agriculture. In his comments, Modi said energy security has been a strong and an important pillar of the India-Russia partnership and that the cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy has been crucial. "We will continue this win-win cooperation."