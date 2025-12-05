ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Russia Agreed To Accelerate Negotiations On A Proposed FTA Between New Delhi And Eurasian Economic Union

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and Russia agreed to accelerate negotiations on a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The decision came during high-level discussions held as Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his two-day-long visit to India.

“The discussions today also focused considerably on the proposed free trade agreement that is under discussion between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, which is again expected to help address the issue of the trade deficit,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“It was agreed between the two sides that negotiations should be fast-tracked for early conclusions within the stipulated timelines. The terms of reference for this agreement had, in fact, been finalised and signed during the visit. Both sides also underscored the importance of resuming the discussions at the negotiations on the bilateral investment treaty, which again will help energise investment in both directions,” Misri stated.

Key connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, were reviewed, with both sides noting their potential to cut transit time and expand India’s trade access across Eurasia, Misri added.

Misri was briefing the media after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in New Delhi.

“This visit on the 25th anniversary of the declaration of the strategic partnership is indeed a very special visit. In a very special gesture, President Putin was received on arrival yesterday evening at the airport by the Prime Minister himself. The two leaders then rode together to the Prime Minister’s official residence, where the Prime Minister hosted President Putin for an informal dinner over which there was a frank and candid exchange of views between the two leaders on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” said Misri.

“One of the major objectives during this visit was to reach an understanding on how to increase Indian exports to Russia to better address the trade imbalance,” Misri said, adding that expanding settlement in national currencies would support this goal.

According to Misri, India and Russia also highlighted the need to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and strengthen collaboration in global forums such as the G20, BRICS, and SCO.