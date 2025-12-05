India And Russia Agreed To Accelerate Negotiations On A Proposed FTA Between New Delhi And Eurasian Economic Union
Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, and President Putin reiterated Russia’s support for India in this effort, says Vikram Misri.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India and Russia agreed to accelerate negotiations on a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
The decision came during high-level discussions held as Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his two-day-long visit to India.
“The discussions today also focused considerably on the proposed free trade agreement that is under discussion between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, which is again expected to help address the issue of the trade deficit,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
“It was agreed between the two sides that negotiations should be fast-tracked for early conclusions within the stipulated timelines. The terms of reference for this agreement had, in fact, been finalised and signed during the visit. Both sides also underscored the importance of resuming the discussions at the negotiations on the bilateral investment treaty, which again will help energise investment in both directions,” Misri stated.
Key connectivity initiatives, including the International North-South Transport Corridor, were reviewed, with both sides noting their potential to cut transit time and expand India’s trade access across Eurasia, Misri added.
Misri was briefing the media after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in New Delhi.
“This visit on the 25th anniversary of the declaration of the strategic partnership is indeed a very special visit. In a very special gesture, President Putin was received on arrival yesterday evening at the airport by the Prime Minister himself. The two leaders then rode together to the Prime Minister’s official residence, where the Prime Minister hosted President Putin for an informal dinner over which there was a frank and candid exchange of views between the two leaders on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” said Misri.
“One of the major objectives during this visit was to reach an understanding on how to increase Indian exports to Russia to better address the trade imbalance,” Misri said, adding that expanding settlement in national currencies would support this goal.
According to Misri, India and Russia also highlighted the need to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and strengthen collaboration in global forums such as the G20, BRICS, and SCO.
“We underlined the imperative to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and our collaboration in forums where both India and Russia are members and remain forward-looking,” said Misri.
Stating that India-Russia defence and military technical cooperation remains robust, Misri said, “Russia also continues to support India’s Make in India initiative in this domain, including through joint production and technology transfer. This is also an area that was discussed between the two leaders. The Prime Minister appreciated President Putin’s support in expediting the opening of two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. These consulates will further deepen our regional outreach in Russia and enhance trade, academic exchange and other kinds of collaboration, including culture and people-to-people ties.”
On global and multilateral issues, Misri said that both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the reform of global governance.
The foreign secretary informed that President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on recent developments in the Ukraine conflict, including ongoing talks between Russian representatives and US authorities.
“Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing position on this conflict, emphasising India’s interest in seeing the earliest possible cessation of hostilities and a sustainable resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. India stands ready to provide any assistance required,” he said.
Misri said that the two leaders also discussed other regional hotspots, with a focus on counter-terrorism.
“The Prime Minister reiterated India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, and President Putin reiterated Russia’s support for India in this effort,” Misri said.
Misri underlined the geopolitical significance of the India-Russia relationship, describing it as a key anchor for constructive engagement in a complex global environment.
According to Misri, the visit focused on economic issues, industrial partnership, and investment cooperation, sending a message amid stressed global supply chains and unpredictable trade and investment climates.
“The India-Russia relationship, as I said, is an important relationship, not just bilaterally, but in terms of its regional as well as global significance. It remains an important anchor for constructive engagement in a very complex geopolitical environment. This particular visit, as I said, its focus was on economic issues, on further building the industrial partnership, the investment partnership between the two countries. In current times, if you look around the globe, supply chains are under stress, trade relationships are under stress, investment is becoming more and more unpredictable, and therefore, in this environment, for our two countries to focus on these issues is a message in itself,” Misri said.