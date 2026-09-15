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India-New Zealand Trade Pact Likely To Come Into Force From October 19: Official

FILE - Union Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay during the India-New Zealand Business Forum in New Delhi on Monday, April 27, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The India-New Zealand free trade agreement is likely to come into force from October 19, an official said. The two countries had on April 27 signed the free trade agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments. The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand.