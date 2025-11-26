ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Morocco Discuss Ways To Deepen Naval Engagement, Maritime Cooperation

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, visit is aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing bilateral naval engagements.

In this image received on Nov. 25, 2025, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi receives Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin at South Block, in New Delhi.
By PTI

Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:59 AM IST

New Delhi: A top official of the Royal Moroccan Navy held a bilateral meeting with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to explore avenues for enhancing naval engagement, structured training exchanges and collaboration in maritime domain awareness, officials said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, is on an official visit to India from November 24-27. His visit is aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing bilateral naval engagements.

"Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin held a bilateral meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, wherein discussions focused on enhancing naval engagement, structured training exchanges and collaboration in maritime domain awareness," the defence ministry said.

This was followed by a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial, it said. His visit underscores the "growing maritime partnership" between the two countries, and reflects shared interests in the maritime domain, officials said.

The visit also includes engagement at key maritime establishments such as Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC–IOR), Weapon and Electronic System and Engineering Establishment (WESEE), as well as training establishments of the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command at Kochi, they said.

The visit marks a "key milestone" in India-Morocco naval relations, aimed at deepening cooperation and promoting shared maritime interests, it said.

