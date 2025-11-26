ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Morocco Discuss Ways To Deepen Naval Engagement, Maritime Cooperation

In this image received on Nov. 25, 2025, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi receives Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin at South Block, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A top official of the Royal Moroccan Navy held a bilateral meeting with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to explore avenues for enhancing naval engagement, structured training exchanges and collaboration in maritime domain awareness, officials said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, is on an official visit to India from November 24-27. His visit is aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing bilateral naval engagements.

"Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin held a bilateral meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, wherein discussions focused on enhancing naval engagement, structured training exchanges and collaboration in maritime domain awareness," the defence ministry said.