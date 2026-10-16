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India, Mongolia Reiterate Commitment To Strengthen Defence Cooperation

India, Mongolia Reiterate Commitment To Strengthen Defence Cooperation ( IANS )

Ulaanbaatar: India and Mongolia held the 14th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, on Friday, reiterating their commitment to further strengthen defence cooperation and promote regional peace and security.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ishita Ganguly Tripathi, and Mongolia's Deputy State Secretary Brigadier General Gansukh E co-chaired the meeting. "The 14th India–Mongolia Joint Working Group Meeting was held in Mongolia, co-chaired by Dr Ishita Ganguly Tripathi, Joint Secretary, MoD, and Brig Gen Gansukh E, Deputy State Secretary of Defence, Mongolia," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Both countries reaffirmed their longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual trust, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and promoting regional peace and security," it added. Earlier this week, former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar met with MP Kumari Selja, who was leading an Indian women's parliamentary delegation at the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar. Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, was also present during the discussions held on Wednesday. “On 14 Oct 2026, HE Mr Enkhbayar, former (third) President of Mongolia, met with Hon’ble MP Kumari Selja, leader of the Women Parliamentary Delegation of India participating in the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum in Ulaanbaatar, and discussed various issues of mutual interest. HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, was present,” the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar posted on X.