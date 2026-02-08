India And Malaysia Connected By Shared Affection' For Tamil: PM Modi In Malaysia
PM Modi expressed optimism that the convening of the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum will lead to deepening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
By PTI
Published : February 8, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and Malaysia are connected by a shared affection for the Tamil, underlining the strong presence of the language in education, media, and cultural life in the country. Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent, the second largest in the world, with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin.
“India and Malaysia are also connected by a shared affection for the Tamil language. In Malaysia, the strong and vibrant presence of Tamil is visible in education, media, and cultural life,” PM Modi said while speaking to the media. “I am confident that today’s audio-visual agreement will bring our hearts even closer through films and music, especially Tamil cinema,” Modi added.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi pointed out that his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim is a “big fan” of MGR, just like “several of us in India”, as a song from the Tamil actor's movie 'Naalai Namathe' was presented during a lunch hosted for the Indian leader.
Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was a popular Indian actor, director and producer who founded Tamil Nadu’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagami (AIADMK) party and went on to become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. He died in 1987. 'Naalai Namadhe' is one of the actor’s several blockbusters, released in 1975.
“At the lunch hosted by my friend, PM Anwar Ibrahim, one of the songs sung was Naalai Namathe, from a movie starring the great MGR!,” PM Modi posted on X. Modi added that “PM Anwar Ibrahim, like several of us in India, is a big fan of MGR!”
Addressing a community programme on Saturday, Modi also said that the Indian diaspora continues to serve as a strong bridge between India and Malaysia. He said that, inspired by this history, India had established the Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya and would now set up a Thiruvalluvar centre to further strengthen shared heritage.
PM Modi also interacted with four leading industry leaders of Malaysia and appreciated the strong interest of the companies in the "Indian growth story." "Prime Minister appreciated the growing B2B connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.
PM Modi met with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; and Pua Khein Seng, Founder of Phison Electronics.
In his meeting with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, the Prime Minister discussed "strengthening energy partnerships and new opportunities in renewables and clean fuel, including green hydrogen and green ammonia," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.
PETRONAS has a three-decade presence in India with a diversified portfolio across LNG, petrochemicals and emerging green energy solutions, he added.
Vincent Tan Chee Yioun conveyed to the PM that he looks forward to deepening Berjaya's footprint in India’s dynamic services and consumer sectors, while Pua Khein Seng spoke on Phison's desire to participate in the fast-growing tech and innovation ecosystem in India, including the semiconductor industry, he said.
In his meeting with the PM, Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir spoke about India's "economic transformation and its place as a high-potential market for investments," he added. He also interacted with CEOs from India and Malaysia.