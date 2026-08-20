ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Japan Outline Opportunities For Partnerships And Start-ups In Defence Sector

PM Modi with Shinjiro Koizumi ( X@narendramodi )

New Delhi: Japan’s Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his detailed discussions with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi during her recent visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July 2026, and appreciated the steady momentum in defence collaboration between India and Japan. The Prime Minister outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and highlighted the importance of India-Japan defence and security cooperation in furthering peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.