India And Japan Outline Opportunities For Partnerships And Start-ups In Defence Sector
Japan's Defence Minister Koizumi briefed PM Modi about the progress in bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Japan’s Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his detailed discussions with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi during her recent visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July 2026, and appreciated the steady momentum in defence collaboration between India and Japan.
The Prime Minister outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and highlighted the importance of India-Japan defence and security cooperation in furthering peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
Pleased to receive Defence Minister of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi. Had an excellent conversation on deepening defence and security ties between India and Japan. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is an important anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific… pic.twitter.com/jHbV6cd6fG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2026
Modi outlined opportunities for Japan to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly for co-development and co-production under the aegis of ‘Make in India.’ In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to receive Defence Minister of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi. Had an excellent conversation on deepening defence and security ties between India and Japan. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is an important anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond".
Defence Minister Koizumi briefed the Prime Minister about the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed the Government of Japan’s continued commitment towards deepening ties with India.
Earlier in the day, Koizumi and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh held talks and signed a memorandum on maritime security cooperation, according to a joint statement.
インド太平洋地域の安定に向けた重要な一歩！… https://t.co/pcvpjSGzDf— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 20, 2026
Both countries are members of the “Quad” security alliance along with the United States and Australia, a group seen as a counterweight to China’s expanding presence in the Indian Ocean and wider Asia-Pacific region.
“The two ministers affirmed their commitment ... to further deepen defence cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement said.
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