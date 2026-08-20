ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Japan Sign Deal To Bolster Maritime Security Ties, Vow To Realise A Free And Open Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, right, and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi hold copies of a newly signed agreement during the India-Japan Defence Ministers' Meeting at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi. The two nations signed a Memorandum of Arrangement (MoA) on Maritime Security Cooperation to deepen operational and logistical ties in the Indo-Pacific region on Aug. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Japan on Thursday sealed a pact to bolster their maritime security ties and vowed to synergise military cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, an assertion that came amid China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

In their talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

The remarks are seen as directed against China, as both India and Japan are concerned over Beijing's offensive military posturing in the South and East China Seas. In a joint statement, Singh and Koizumi said they affirmed their commitment to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The two ministers concurred on the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment between the two countries at a time of heightened global tensions," it said.

"They expressed their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as to any attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," it noted without directly naming any country.

The two defence ministers signed the Memorandum of Arrangement (MoA) on maritime security cooperation that provides a framework for further advancing ties in the field of maritime security.

Specifically, it includes the strengthening of cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy, including information sharing in the field of maritime domain awareness as well as enhanced cooperation in areas such as search and rescue.

Singh and Koizumi agreed on moving swiftly to realise concrete maritime security cooperation, including maximising synergies to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities and explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by leveraging Japan's technological expertise and India's production capabilities.