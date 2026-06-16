ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Japan Adopt Rules Of Implementation For Joint Crediting Mechanism Under Paris Agreement

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, right, shakes hands with Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during his visit to India, in New Delhi on Jan. 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Japan have adopted the ‘Rule of Implementation’ of the Joint Crediting Mechanism, under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said on Tuesday.

The 'Rule of Implementation' was adopted on June 8, 2026, the Ministry said in a statement. Last year, India and Japan signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).

The MoC established a framework for collaboration on mitigation activities that deliver greenhouse gas emission reductions or removals while supporting sustainable development outcomes in India and contributing to the achievement of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of both countries.