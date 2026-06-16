India, Japan Adopt Rules Of Implementation For Joint Crediting Mechanism Under Paris Agreement
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the Joint Crediting Mechanism demonstrates India's firm commitment to climate action.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Japan have adopted the ‘Rule of Implementation’ of the Joint Crediting Mechanism, under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said on Tuesday.
The 'Rule of Implementation' was adopted on June 8, 2026, the Ministry said in a statement. Last year, India and Japan signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).
The MoC established a framework for collaboration on mitigation activities that deliver greenhouse gas emission reductions or removals while supporting sustainable development outcomes in India and contributing to the achievement of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of both countries.
"The Rule of Implementation defines robust governance arrangements, including a Joint Committee with representatives from both Governments, transparent project approval procedures, third-party validation and verification, sustainable development safeguards and national registries to track the issuance and transfer of credits," the Ministry said.
It said that the Joint Crediting Mechanism demonstrates India’s firm commitment to climate action. "It will catalyse investment, technology transfer and capacity-building for projects involving low-carbon technologies in India to support climate change mitigation and sustainable development," the MoEFCC said.
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