ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Its Neighbourhood In 2025: A Year Of Reset, Realignments And Renewed Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at dinner hosted by Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping, in Bangkok on Apr 03, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India's diplomacy in its immediate neighbourhood in 2025 was marked by a blend of strategic recalibration, crisis management, and new avenues of cooperation.

While New Delhi continued to project itself as a stabilising force in South Asia, shifting political landscapes and regional security developments compelled India to rethink traditional approaches and reinforce partnerships with pragmatism.

Bangladesh

The biggest geopolitical churn in India’s neighbourhood came from Bangladesh. The sudden ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League in August 2024 and the subsequent transition of power in Dhaka influenced the entire year’s diplomacy in 2025. India worked to maintain engagement with the interim leadership while safeguarding security cooperation – especially in the areas of counterterrorism and border management – which had been a hallmark of the Hasina era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok on April 04 2025 (ANI)

The departure of Hasina, India’s closest partner in Dhaka for over 15 years, created a vacuum in bilateral ties. Throughout the year 2025, New Delhi maintained measured engagement with the interim administration in Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, focusing on continuity in security and connectivity cooperation while avoiding actions that could be interpreted as interference in Bangladesh’s domestic politics.

Security cooperation – particularly on counterterrorism and border management – continued at the operational level, though without the high-level political synergy seen in previous years, given the rise of anti-India Islamist forces in the eastern neighbour. India’s primary goal remained to preserve hard-won gains in areas like intelligence-sharing, cross-border crime control and infrastructure connectivity.

The long-pending Teesta River water-sharing agreement did not see progress in 2025. Bangladesh once again turned to China for help with the Teesta River management project. The Teesta water-sharing pact, stalled for years due to political sensitivities within India, has been a major point of contention between the two South Asian neighbours. With Beijing now being actively considered as a partner, India faces the challenge of balancing its diplomatic ties with Bangladesh while countering China's growing presence in the region.

On January 29, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and Chinese state-owned PowerChina signed an extension to a memorandum of understanding (MoU), pushing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).

The extradition of Hasina, who took refuge in India following her ouster last year, continues to be an issue of contention between New Delhi and Dhaka. Last month, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death on November 17, holding them responsible for alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year’s July Uprising.

Dhaka has since written to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina. But New Delhi has remained non-committal on the issue.

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question in this regard. “We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Hasina’s main rival, Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is in a critical health condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing concern for her health, has said that India is ready to offer all possible help. This has drawn a positive response from the BNP, a party that was not seen as favourable for India in the past.

With Bangladesh headed toward crucial parliamentary elections in February 2026, India’s strategy in 2025 was defined by strategic patience, calibrated engagement, and a sharp focus on protecting long-term interests – a trend likely to continue into the next year.

Nepal

India’s ties with Nepal in 2025 unfolded against the backdrop of persistent political flux, rising public discontent and, eventually, a dramatic youth-driven political upheaval. The ‘Gen Z Revolution’ that swept across Nepal in September 2025 reshaped the country’s internal dynamics and added a new layer of unpredictability to New Delhi’s engagement with its Himalayan neighbour.

Throughout the year, India pursued a strategy focused on political outreach, connectivity expansion and careful management of emerging sensitivities as Nepal underwent its most significant socio-political churn in nearly two decades.

Security personnel stand guard at Nepali Rashtrapati Bhawan, which was vandalised and set on fire by protesters during the anti-corruption protest, in Kathmandu on Sept 10, 2025. (ANI)

The Gen Z Revolution, triggered by anger over corruption, unemployment, rising cost of living and frustration with the traditional political elite, led to the ouster of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led CPN (UML)-Nepali Congress coalition government. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice appointed in September, has passed the halfway mark of her six-month mandate to restore order and conduct elections by March 5, 2026.

For India, the movement had three key implications. One is that new political actors emerged, many with no established ties to New Delhi, creating both uncertainty and opportunity. Secondly, anti-establishment sentiment grew, but it did not evolve into anti-India sentiment. Still, heightened nationalism required India to recalibrate its diplomatic messaging. Thirdly, policy continuity became uncertain, especially for long-term connectivity, energy, infrastructure and trade mechanisms.

Despite political turbulence, 2025 recorded some progress in several India–Nepal connectivity and energy initiatives. New cross-border transmission lines strengthened Nepal’s role in India’s renewable energy supply chain. India allowed additional import quotas for Nepali hydropower, enhancing Kathmandu’s export earnings. Upgrades on road networks along the Terai region advanced, ensuring smoother movement of people and goods. Talks on expanding railway connectivity through the Jayanagar–Bardibas and Raxaul–Kathmandu corridors continued, though slowed by political uncertainty.

The events of 2025 made it clear that India’s Nepal policy must now account for a younger, more politically assertive generation shaping Kathmandu’s future. With reform commitments pending and political realignment underway, 2026 will be crucial in determining whether Nepal can stabilise or enter another cycle of uncertainty.

Sri Lanka

India–Sri Lanka relations in 2025 were defined by a strong consolidation of strategic ties, high-level political engagement, and India’s timely humanitarian support as Sri Lanka confronted natural disasters and economic recovery challenges. The year reinforced New Delhi’s role as Colombo’s closest and most dependable partner in the Indian Ocean region.