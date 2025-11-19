ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Israel FTA Progress Review May Figure During Goyal's Visit To Tel Aviv

New Delhi: The progress on the proposed India-Israel free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be reviewed during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's three-day visit to Tel Aviv this week, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The minister is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel, where he will hold discussions with leaders and businesses on ways to boost bilateral trade, investments, and promote innovation. The visit would conclude on November 22. "Progress on the proposed India-Israel FTA is also expected to be reviewed," the commerce ministry said.

India and Israel have been negotiating the agreement since May 2010. Eight rounds have been held so far. In October 2021, the two countries agreed to resume the negotiations. During 2024-25, India's exports to that country dipped 52 per cent to USD 2.14 billion from USD 4.52 billion in 2023-24. Imports, too, fell 26.2 per cent to USD 1.48 billion last fiscal year.

India is Israel's second-largest trading partner in Asia. Though bilateral merchandise trade is dominated mainly by diamonds, petroleum products, and chemicals, recent years have witnessed an increase in trade in areas such as electronic machinery and high-tech products, communications systems, medical equipment.

Major exports from India to Israel include pearls and precious stones, automotive diesel, chemical and mineral products, machinery and electrical equipment, plastics, textiles, apparel, base metals and transport equipment, and agricultural products.

Imports include pearls and precious stones, chemical and mineral/fertiliser products, machinery and electrical equipment, petroleum oils, defence, machinery, and transport equipment. Goyal will hold talks with the Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel, Nir Barkat.