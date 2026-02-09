ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Greece Sign Joint Declaration Of Intent To Strengthen Defence Industrial Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Greece on Monday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which marks a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap for boosting the partnership. The agreement was inked after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, at the Manekshaw Centre. Later in a post on X, Singh also welcomed the announcement from the Greek side that an International Liaison Officer from that country will be positioned at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both seafaring nations. "Delighted to meet the Minister National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Mr Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, in New Delhi today. India and Greece signed the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening the Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation and exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for the year 2026. "I welcome the announcement of positioning a Greek International Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both sea faring nations," Singh said.