ETV Bharat / bharat

India And Ecuador Exploring Preferential Trade Deal To Boost Economic Ties

New Delhi: India and Ecuador are looking at the possibility of firming up a preferential trade pact, besides agreeing to shore up cooperation in areas of healthcare, agriculture and digital technology.

Ways to further solidify bilateral relations were the focus of talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Ecuadorian counterpart Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero this week, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-day visit of Foreign Minister Sommerfeld, along with her deputy Alejandro Davalos, to India marked a "new chapter" in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, the MEA said on Saturday.

The ministry said that in their talks on April 29, Jaishankar and Sommerfeld "reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, trade and investment, digital technology, cultural relations, capacity building and cooperation in multilateral institutions".

It said Sommerfeld handed over formal letters to the Indian side marking Ecuador's decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

Jaishankar and Sommerfeld also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Indian grant assistance to implement 'Quick Impact Projects' (QIPs) in Ecuador.

Under this agreement, India will provide grant assistance worth up to Rs 12 crore to Ecuador over a period of five years for the implementation of various socio-economic development projects.