India And China Reviewed Situation Along LAC During Diplomatic Talks: MEA
The two nations discussed on the key issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
New Delhi: India and China reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deliberated on key issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.
It was underlined that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, a day after the diplomatic talks between the two sides in New Delhi.
"The two sides engaged in frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the LAC," it said. The talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).
"Both sides agreed to continue to use existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC," the MEA said.
As a follow-up to the outcomes of the last edition of Special Representatives talks, the two sides held detailed exchanges on issues related to boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism-building and trans-border cooperation, it said in a statement.
The MEA said the Indian side reiterated the need for early convening of the next meeting of the expert-level mechanism on trans-border rivers and emphasised the importance of sharing technical details on upstream projects, it added.
The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA. The Chinese delegation was led by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China's foreign ministry.
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