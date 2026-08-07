ETV Bharat / bharat

India And China Reviewed Situation Along LAC During Diplomatic Talks: MEA

New Delhi: India and China reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deliberated on key issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.

It was underlined that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, a day after the diplomatic talks between the two sides in New Delhi.

"The two sides engaged in frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the LAC," it said. The talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

"Both sides agreed to continue to use existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC," the MEA said.