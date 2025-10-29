India, China Hold Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Situation
The two sides decided to maintain communication and dialogue, as decided by PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the high-level military talks.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.
"The 23rd round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 25th October 2025," the Ministry said.
It added that this was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on 19 August 2025.
"The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. The two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to continue to use existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability," the MEA said.
The Chinese defence ministry, in its statement, said the two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border. It added that the two sides decided to maintain communication and dialogue as decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas," the statement read.
Also Read: