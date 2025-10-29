ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Hold Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Situation

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese militaries held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The 23rd round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 25th October 2025," the Ministry said.

It added that this was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on 19 August 2025.