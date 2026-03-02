ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Canada Launch Negotiations For Free Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and others, during the India-Canada CEO Forum, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Canada have launched negotiations for a free trade agreement and look to finalise the pact soon, an official statement said on Monday. The pact is officially known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the negotiations would cover trade in goods, services and other mutually agreed policy areas.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the agreement were signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Canadian counterpart Maninder Sidhu here. It was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada at Hyderabad House here.

"India and Canada launched negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) today in New Delhi and decided to finalise it soon," the commerce ministry said.

The ToR of negotiations will provide format, frequency, and approach to the CEPA negotiations. It will serve as a guide to facilitate negotiations in order to conclude an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial pact.

The launch marks the resumption of negotiations, as the two countries had earlier engaged in a similar exercise, but Canada paused it in 2023. Now they decided to resume talks from the beginning as a lot has changed on the global trade front during these two years.