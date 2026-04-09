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India, Bhutan Discuss Ways To Boost Energy Cooperation

Power minister Manohar Lal said that he will witness the commencement of dam construction works for the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project on April 10

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Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during a meeting, in Bhutan. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST

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New Delhi: Power minister Manohar Lal met Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral energy cooperation as well as the development of hydro-electric projects in the neighbouring country. The minister said he will witness the commencement of dam construction works for the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project on April 10, along with his Bhutanese counterpart.

The development reflects a strong momentum in India-Bhutan energy cooperation, the power ministry said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the two countries signed a "protocol to the agreement" for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project export tariff, according to the statement.

The 1020-MW Punatsangchhu-II project, which was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhutan King in November last year, already commenced export of surplus power to India from September 19, 2025, at a mutually-agreed tariff.

Lal also "apprised His Majesty of his constructive discussions with Bhutanese leadership, including the prime minister and the minister of energy & natural resources, which focused on further expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Emphasising that energy cooperation continues to be a key pillar of India–Bhutan relations, the Union minister underlined its role as a tangible execution of the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

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MANOHAR LAL
BHUTAN KING JIGME KHESAR NAMGYEL
MINISTER MANOHAR LAL IN BHUTAN
INDIA BHUTAN

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