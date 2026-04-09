ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bhutan Discuss Ways To Boost Energy Cooperation

New Delhi: Power minister Manohar Lal met Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral energy cooperation as well as the development of hydro-electric projects in the neighbouring country. The minister said he will witness the commencement of dam construction works for the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project on April 10, along with his Bhutanese counterpart.

The development reflects a strong momentum in India-Bhutan energy cooperation, the power ministry said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the two countries signed a "protocol to the agreement" for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project export tariff, according to the statement.