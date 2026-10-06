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India's Ancient Knowledge Should Not Remain Confined To Manuscripts, Libraries: Vice President

File photo of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday pushed for greater spread of India's ancient knowledge saying it should not remain confined to manuscripts and libraries alone. He also said that we should not allow our "great texts" to disappear from the world and preserve it for future generations.

Addressing the second convocation of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University here, the vice president said Sanskrit holds a glorious place in the world of science, literature and philosophy. "Our ancient knowledge must not remain confined to manuscripts and libraries. It must be preserved, studied, interpreted and made available to the future generations. The National Education Policy 2020 has further strengthened this mission by placing emphasis on the Indian knowledge system," he said. "We should not allow our great texts to disappear from the world. We have to preserve it for the future generations," he added. Noting that Sanskrit has a strong foundation of moral values, Radhakrishnan said, "Sanskrit holds a glorious place in the world of science, literature and philosophy. That is the greatness of Sanskrit. We should preserve it and we should take it to the next generations. It is a strong foundation of moral values".