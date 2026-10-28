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India Among Top Countries With Highest Heatwave Exposure For Infants, Older Adults: Report

Women tea garden workers use umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun as they pluck tea leaves amid intense heat in the Dooars region of West Bengal on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India ranked among the top countries with the highest heatwave exposure for both vulnerable age groups -- infants and older adults -- along with China, the US and Russia, according to the tenth indicator report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.

Globally, the total number of heatwave days decreased from 2024's historical high of 15.3 billion person-days for older adults and 2.3 billion person-days for infants. The year 2025 was the second highest on record for heatwave exposure for both vulnerable groups combined as older adults were exposed to 10.8 billion person-days of heatwaves, while infants experienced 1.1 billion person-days, the report said.

When normalised by population size, older adults experienced on average 12.8 heatwave days per individual in 2025, while infants experienced on average 8.7 heatwave days per individual, it said. Authors of the report, led by those at the UK's University College London, said climate action is picking up around the world, but failing to keep pace with global warming, especially as health harms of climate change grew faster in the decade since the 2016 Paris Agreement, compared to the previous one. A decade after the Paris Agreement, the report's authors are calling for climate change to be formally declared a global health emergency, for a new WHO instrument to enable a coordinated global response, and for governments to put health at the centre of every climate decision, from emissions targets to climate funding. Priorities include urgent, fair cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, sustained investment in science, and climate finance for health delivered as grants rather than loans, so that countries can adapt without taking on more debt, they said.