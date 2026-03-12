ETV Bharat / bharat

India Allocates 40,000 KL Additional Kerosene As LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and concerns over energy supply routes, the government on Thursday announced the allocation of 40,000 kilolitres of additional kerosene to states as an alternative fuel to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The move aims to ensure uninterrupted cooking fuel availability while prioritising domestic consumers.

Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is closely monitoring the supply situation and has taken steps to maintain adequate availability of LPG across the country.

Sharma clarified that India’s crude oil supply remains comfortable and there has been no dry-out reported at any of the nearly one lakh petrol pumps operating nationwide. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel anywhere in the country,” she said, reassuring consumers amid speculation about fuel disruptions.

However, the LPG supply chain remains sensitive to global developments. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, and about 90% of these imports pass through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy corridor currently affected by geopolitical tensions.

To mitigate any potential supply disruptions, the government has increased LPG production at domestic refineries. Sharma said the country has around 25,000 LPG distributors, and nearly 50 lakh cylinders are delivered daily across India to households.

Despite the stable supply situation, the government has observed a spike in LPG bookings triggered by panic buying in several regions. Officials urged citizens to avoid unnecessary bookings and to use cooking gas judiciously during the period of global uncertainty.