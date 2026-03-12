India Allocates 40,000 KL Additional Kerosene As LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Crisis
India imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, and about 90% of these imports pass through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and concerns over energy supply routes, the government on Thursday announced the allocation of 40,000 kilolitres of additional kerosene to states as an alternative fuel to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The move aims to ensure uninterrupted cooking fuel availability while prioritising domestic consumers.
Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is closely monitoring the supply situation and has taken steps to maintain adequate availability of LPG across the country.
Sharma clarified that India’s crude oil supply remains comfortable and there has been no dry-out reported at any of the nearly one lakh petrol pumps operating nationwide. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel anywhere in the country,” she said, reassuring consumers amid speculation about fuel disruptions.
However, the LPG supply chain remains sensitive to global developments. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, and about 90% of these imports pass through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy corridor currently affected by geopolitical tensions.
To mitigate any potential supply disruptions, the government has increased LPG production at domestic refineries. Sharma said the country has around 25,000 LPG distributors, and nearly 50 lakh cylinders are delivered daily across India to households.
Despite the stable supply situation, the government has observed a spike in LPG bookings triggered by panic buying in several regions. Officials urged citizens to avoid unnecessary bookings and to use cooking gas judiciously during the period of global uncertainty.
“We request citizens not to indulge in panic booking. LPG should be used carefully and fuel conservation should be practised,” Sharma said.
The government reiterated that domestic consumers will remain the top priority in LPG distribution during the current situation.
Addressing concerns from businesses, Sharma said the government has also reviewed requests from various sectors dependent on commercial LPG cylinders. A decision has been taken to release additional commercial cylinders to specific priority beneficiaries, particularly hospitals and educational institutions, which rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.
However, the process will require close coordination with state governments. The Centre has asked states, through oil marketing companies, to identify and submit lists of priority beneficiaries so that commercial LPG cylinders can be supplied to them on an urgent basis.
In addition, the 40,000 kilolitres of kerosene allocated to states will serve as an alternative cooking fuel where LPG supply is constrained, especially for vulnerable populations.
Officials emphasised that the government is continuously reviewing the situation and coordinating with oil marketing companies and state authorities to ensure that essential energy supplies remain uninterrupted across the country.