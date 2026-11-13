India Aims To Conclude ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement In Current Financial Year: Commerce Secy
Concluding trade negotiations have acquired fresh impetus amid President Trump's volatile tariff policy and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: India is looking forward to concluding the review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) within the current financial year, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal saying negotiations have seen positive movement over the past six months.
“I can assure you there has been positive movement in the negotiations over the past six months or so. We are very hopeful that we should be able to conclude it with some positive momentum sooner rather than later. The effort is to see if we can close it within this financial year,” said Agrawal.
He noted that the AITIGA review will also impact bilateral trade negotiations with countries like Malaysia and the Philippines. With Malaysia, discussions are underway to upgrade the existing Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, while India is negotiating a preferential trade agreement with the Philippines.
India is juggling negotiations related to free trade agreements with over a dozen countries. Concluding trade negotiations have acquired fresh impetus amid US President Donald Trump's volatile tariff policy and the disruption of food and energy supply chains due to the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.
Against this backdrop, India has been seeking to diversify supply chains and deepen ties with trading partners in Europe and Asia to hedge against global trade uncertainty by gaining access to multiple markets. So far this year, India has concluded negotiations with the European Union and New Zealand, while the trade agreement with Canada and the US is reportedly in its final phase.
The push for the AITIGA review, which will spill over into the next year, is likely to get a political push during the India-ASEAN summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the Philippines starting November 16, where the focus will be on deepening economic, maritime and strategic links with ASEAN. India has been seeking to revitalise its Act East policy by seeking to deepen links with the ASEAN countries, which India sees as critical for Asian stability.
But India has been seeking a review for greater market access and deeper tariff cuts as the trade deficit with the grouping has widened. It is felt that the free trade agreement has benefited the ASEAN countries far more than India.
India's trade deficit with ASEAN has continued to grow, reaching over $44 billion even as bilateral trade is around $128 billion during 2025–26. For India, some of the key issues include tightening loopholes to prevent Chinese goods, particularly in the steel sector, from being routed through Southeast Asia, and removing non-tariff barriers.
ASEAN, on the other hand, wants India to strengthen sanitary and phytosanitary norms and expedite processes. On Thursday, while briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN-India summit, Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "...we want the review of the AITIGA process to be completed as soon as possible. That conversation is ongoing."He added that negotiations were also ongoing at the bilateral level on "trade facilitation and developing bilateral trading relations of a much higher quality."
He added: "You must appreciate that a multilateral trade negotiation is far more difficult to execute because they involve 10 parties that you are dealing with, and developing a consensus amongst them on a particular trade issue is always going to be time-consuming."
He added that India is pursuing several trade facilitation and trade agreements that "will provide opportunities for our companies and their companies to do trade."
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