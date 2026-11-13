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India Aims To Conclude ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement In Current Financial Year: Commerce Secy

Union Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: India is looking forward to concluding the review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) within the current financial year, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal saying negotiations have seen positive movement over the past six months.

“I can assure you there has been positive movement in the negotiations over the past six months or so. We are very hopeful that we should be able to conclude it with some positive momentum sooner rather than later. The effort is to see if we can close it within this financial year,” said Agrawal.

He noted that the AITIGA review will also impact bilateral trade negotiations with countries like Malaysia and the Philippines. With Malaysia, discussions are underway to upgrade the existing Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, while India is negotiating a preferential trade agreement with the Philippines. India is juggling negotiations related to free trade agreements with over a dozen countries. Concluding trade negotiations have acquired fresh impetus amid US President Donald Trump's volatile tariff policy and the disruption of food and energy supply chains due to the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Against this backdrop, India has been seeking to diversify supply chains and deepen ties with trading partners in Europe and Asia to hedge against global trade uncertainty by gaining access to multiple markets. So far this year, India has concluded negotiations with the European Union and New Zealand, while the trade agreement with Canada and the US is reportedly in its final phase. The push for the AITIGA review, which will spill over into the next year, is likely to get a political push during the India-ASEAN summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the Philippines starting November 16, where the focus will be on deepening economic, maritime and strategic links with ASEAN. India has been seeking to revitalise its Act East policy by seeking to deepen links with the ASEAN countries, which India sees as critical for Asian stability.