India AI Summit 2026: Centre Showcases AI-Driven Rural Governance And Smart PDS Reforms

New Delhi: Three AI-driven platforms such as SabhaSaar, PRAMAN and eGramSaathi were introduced at the India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi. The AI-Empowered Innovations for Public Distribution initiative has been jointly developed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in association with the World Food Programme.

SabhaSaar assists during Gram Sabha meetings by recording discussions, documenting decisions and ensures that every villager’s voice is captured. This helps preserve meeting records accurately and ensures inclusive participation through SabhaSaar PRAMAN, on the other hand, focuses on maintaining records and verifying information, which helps identify discrepancies, rectify errors and keep administrative processes organised and transparent.

The third platform, eGramSaathi acts as a digital assistant for village sarpanches and panchayat staff. The platform provides suggestions, shares relevant information and accelerates administrative tasks. It also helps prepare and securely store meeting records, which adds to greater transparency and improved rural development outcomes.

During discussions at the summit, delegates highlighted that AI powered by geospatial intelligence can enhance disaster preparedness while promoting inclusive and sustainable development.