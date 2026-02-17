India AI Summit 2026: Centre Showcases AI-Driven Rural Governance And Smart PDS Reforms
During discussions at the summit, delegates highlighted that AI powered by geospatial intelligence can enhance disaster preparedness while promoting inclusive and sustainable development.
New Delhi: Three AI-driven platforms such as SabhaSaar, PRAMAN and eGramSaathi were introduced at the India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi. The AI-Empowered Innovations for Public Distribution initiative has been jointly developed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in association with the World Food Programme.
SabhaSaar assists during Gram Sabha meetings by recording discussions, documenting decisions and ensures that every villager’s voice is captured. This helps preserve meeting records accurately and ensures inclusive participation through SabhaSaar PRAMAN, on the other hand, focuses on maintaining records and verifying information, which helps identify discrepancies, rectify errors and keep administrative processes organised and transparent.
The third platform, eGramSaathi acts as a digital assistant for village sarpanches and panchayat staff. The platform provides suggestions, shares relevant information and accelerates administrative tasks. It also helps prepare and securely store meeting records, which adds to greater transparency and improved rural development outcomes.
Speaking at the summit, Sanjeev Chopra, secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, said the department is moving beyond transparency towards greater responsiveness with the help of AI.
AI is now being used across the entire Public Distribution System (PDS), from procurement of food grains and storage to transportation, distribution and the processing of subsidy claims from states. According to Chopra, these tools have made operations faster, more accountable and enabled quicker decision-making.
He added that tangible results are already visible. AI is helping the department deliver food subsidies more efficiently to states and serve nearly 800 million beneficiaries every month in a transparent and effective manner.
