India AI Impact Summit: Workforce Skilling Need Of The Hour Amid Rising AI Adoption, Say Experts
Along with adoption of technologies, there is a need for skilling of employees for benefit of both employees as well as the companies, said experts.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in different sectors, experts from tech industries have emphasised the need to skill the workforce, while asserting that AI would provide significant opportunities in the near future.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of 'India AI Impact Summit' here, Bikram Balakrishna, Chief Technology Officer, ATOS, said industries across sectors are changing their strategies to prepare for the next generation of talent.
"Currently, all the industries are reshaping their strategies in terms of how they have to shape the next generation of talent. One of the biggest challenges today is the shortage of skilled professionals required to support the growth of AI. The half life (period in which skills become outdated) of technology has also significantly reduced to about six months," he said.
Highlighting the challenges, he said, "To believe that the existing employee base can catch up with it is very difficult. We are focusing on two main things - first, how do we enable our employees by giving them ample opportunity to be 'AI fluent', and the second, how to work with academia and engage with them at much earlier stages so that they become industry-ready."
Asked about skilling of workforce of the new technology, Balakrishna said, "Everyone individually is highly in the adapt of these emerging technologies. All of us are in finger tips with usage of mobile phones, Chatgpt, Gemini. Our whole endeavour should always be to simplify what we can take from our everyday lives. Obviously, there is a need of skilling."
On whether AI will cut jobs, he said there will be disruptions, but at the same time, opportunities would also flourish. "Historically, technology has always created lot of disruptions but technology itself has chipped in to solve it. Now, we see AI as the latest technology which has totally disrupted many industries, but there are innumerable opportunities that are emerging," he added.
Expressing his views on AI, Piyush Sawarkar, Tech Lead, Generative AI at BharatGen told ETV Bharat, "Every company after one or two year, will have a critical component of AI in their company. So, the focus should be on skilling people."
"Corporates should prefer, upskilling their employees. This is the right time. What will happen is that people who know AI will have a good trajectory and lot of opportunities will kick in for them in comparison to those who don't know how to use AI," he said.
Sawarkar underlined that along with the adoption of technologies by the companies, there is a need for skilling of the employees, adding that this would not only be helpful to the employees, but would also benefit the companies.
Asserting that AI won't cut jobs, he said, "Whenever new technology come, there is some resistance from people. Every new evolution that has come in , it first goes through resistance and then people realise it is the best thing that needs to be done and people adopt it."
Similarly, Alex Tsado, former co-founder of a global tech company, said skilling is the need of the hour. "There is nothing more important than skilling in the age of AI. Companies should train their people to ensure that they are acquainted with every new technology," he said.
Also Read: