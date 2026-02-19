ETV Bharat / bharat

India AI Impact Summit: Workforce Skilling Need Of The Hour Amid Rising AI Adoption, Say Experts

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in different sectors, experts from tech industries have emphasised the need to skill the workforce, while asserting that AI would provide significant opportunities in the near future.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of 'India AI Impact Summit' here, Bikram Balakrishna, Chief Technology Officer, ATOS, said industries across sectors are changing their strategies to prepare for the next generation of talent.

"Currently, all the industries are reshaping their strategies in terms of how they have to shape the next generation of talent. One of the biggest challenges today is the shortage of skilled professionals required to support the growth of AI. The half life (period in which skills become outdated) of technology has also significantly reduced to about six months," he said.

Highlighting the challenges, he said, "To believe that the existing employee base can catch up with it is very difficult. We are focusing on two main things - first, how do we enable our employees by giving them ample opportunity to be 'AI fluent', and the second, how to work with academia and engage with them at much earlier stages so that they become industry-ready."

Asked about skilling of workforce of the new technology, Balakrishna said, "Everyone individually is highly in the adapt of these emerging technologies. All of us are in finger tips with usage of mobile phones, Chatgpt, Gemini. Our whole endeavour should always be to simplify what we can take from our everyday lives. Obviously, there is a need of skilling."