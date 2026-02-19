ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate AI Impact Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders watch a performance by artistes during the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi. ( @narendramodi/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, marking the formal commencement of one of the largest global gatherings focused on artificial intelligence.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Summit, scheduled to begin at around 9:40 a.m., and deliver his address to the gathering at approximately 10:25 a.m.The inaugural session is also expected to feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with several leading figures from the global industry and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Modi will welcome participating world leaders at Bharat Mandapam ahead of the ceremony, with a family photograph of the dignitaries scheduled for around 9:15 a.m.Following the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the India AI Impact Expo at around 11 a.m., accompanied by other international leaders. The expo will host country pavilions presenting advanced AI-driven innovations and emerging technological solutions from across the globe.

At around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Plenary session, which will bring together Heads of State, ministers and senior representatives from multilateral organisations. The discussions are expected to focus on outlining national and international priorities in artificial intelligence, including governance mechanisms, infrastructure expansion and frameworks for global cooperation.