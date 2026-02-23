ETV Bharat / bharat

India AI Impact Summit: Government Warns Attendees About Phishing Scam

New Delhi: The government has warned the attendees of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 against a Phishing Scam. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a social media post, said that fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, requesting sensitive information to facilitate refunds. It said that these communications are not official and have not been authorised by the organisation.

In the post, the Union Ministry further urged all attendees to remain vigilant against unsolicited requests for card numbers or WhatsApp contact details. It also asked the attendees to rely only on official channels for any event-related updates.