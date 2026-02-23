India AI Impact Summit: Government Warns Attendees About Phishing Scam
In the post, the Union Ministry further urged all attendees to remain vigilant against unsolicited requests for card numbers or WhatsApp contact details.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The government has warned the attendees of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 against a Phishing Scam. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a social media post, said that fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, requesting sensitive information to facilitate refunds. It said that these communications are not official and have not been authorised by the organisation.
In the post, the Union Ministry further urged all attendees to remain vigilant against unsolicited requests for card numbers or WhatsApp contact details. It also asked the attendees to rely only on official channels for any event-related updates.
Please note: It has come to our attention that a Phishing Scam is currently targeting attendees of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.— IndiaAI (@OfficialINDIAai) February 22, 2026
Fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, requesting sensitive information to facilitate " refunds." these communications are… pic.twitter.com/xbHH164NLO
“Please note: It has come to our attention that a Phishing Scam is currently targeting attendees of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Fraudulent messages are being circulated via SMS and WhatsApp, requesting sensitive information to facilitate refunds,” the post said.
It further added, “These communications are not official and have not been authorized by our organization. We urge all attendees to remain vigilant against unsolicited requests for card numbers or WhatsApp contact details. Please ensure you are referencing official channels only for any event-related updates.”
The Ministry said that if any individual has already shared their information via a suspicious link then they should contact their bank immediately to secure accounts.