India-AI Impact Summit: Delhi Wrapped In Security Protocols, AI Cameras, Anti-Drone Systems
At Bharat Mandapam, anti-drone systems, air defense guns to thwart aerial threats, NSG, SPG commandos on ground, AI and digital surveillance protocols for entry.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi has been transformed into an impregnable fortress for the five-day India-AI Impact Summit, which begins in the capital today. The security arrangements for this global event, which will continue till February 20, are highly sophisticated. A large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and modern defense systems is being implemented to protect the Bharat Mandapam, the event's centre.
Three-Tier Security
Five anti-drone systems and four air defense guns have been deployed at the Bharat Mandapam complex to thwart aerial threats. These systems are capable of neutralising any suspicious UAV or drone in an instant.
Meanwhile, ground security is being handled by the country's most trained security agencies, including the NSG (Black Cat commandos), to deal with any "dangerous situation" or terrorist attack. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is responsible for the internal security of the Prime Minister and global VVIPs. In addition, contingents from the CISF, BSF, CRPF, and ITBP are monitoring the outer perimeter.
Over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed on the streets with 450 wireless sets and 4,000 light bars. It can be said that this event is not only a demonstration of technology, but also a new example of India's security preparedness.
Smart Use of AI and Digital Surveillance
The highlight of the conference is AI-based surveillance. As if to demonstrate that, the entire area has been divided into 10 zones and 22 sectors, which are being monitored through a command, control, communication, and intelligence system. AI cameras are providing real-time analysis of crowd behaviour, unattended objects, and suspicious activities, while a security control room has been set up in the NDMC building, from where surveillance is being conducted through cameras.
Security Protocols Deployed
QR Code Entry: Guests will only be allowed to enter with a digital pass and QR code scanning.
GPS Tracking: Vehicles for sanitation and essential services have been fitted with GPS to ensure they do not deviate from designated routes.
VVIP Movement: Special protocols have been implemented for the security of heads of state and representatives from various countries.
Hotline Facility: A dedicated hotline will ensure smooth traffic flow and security during VVIP movement.
Bulletproof Vehicles: The Indian government has provided a fleet of bulletproof cars for foreign guests.
Hotel Security: Security protocols, directly overseen by DCP-level officers, have been in place for two weeks in hotels where foreign delegates are staying.
