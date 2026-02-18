India AI Impact Summit 2026: Vaishnaw Launches AI-MET Framework To Revolutionise Manufacturing
Vaishnaw highlighted that the government’s focus is on building inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers enterprises and MSMEs alike, while preparing India’s workforce for the future.
New Delhi: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined India’s Artificial Intelligence priorities for manufacturing engineering technology. The Union Minister, who chaired a strategic convening of industry leaders, global academicians, policymakers and technology experts during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday, said that artificial intelligence is a foundational pillar in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.
He noted that by integrating AI across Manufacturing Engineering Technology, India can enhance productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Vaishnaw highlighted that the government’s focus is on building an inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers enterprises and MSMEs alike, while preparing India’s workforce for the future. The Minister also launched the White Paper Concept on ‘AI for Manufacturing, Engineering Technology (AI-MET).
Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, “By integrating AI across manufacturing engineering technology, we can enhance productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our focus is on building an inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers enterprises and MSMEs alike, while preparing India’s workforce for the future.”
The White Paper Concept presents a strategic framework for embedding AI across manufacturing and associated value chains to drive productivity, sustainability and global competitiveness. It outlines a process for putting together coordinated pathways for industry, academia, and policymakers for embedding AI across India’s MET ecosystem.
Professor Eric Grimson, chancellor for Academic Advancement, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA, said, “The next phase of India’s AI journey will be defined by its ability to move from capability to application – embedding AI across industry, enterprises and MSMEs, investing in skills at scale, and ensuring that innovation remains inclusive.”
According to him, this requires sustained collaboration across academia, industry and government to build systems that can translate research and technology into real-world outcomes.”
Pravin Panchagnula, executive director, manufacturing and conglomerates, Microsoft India remarked, “The impact of AI in India’s industrial sectors will be determined by its deployment on the shop floor and across complex engineering systems. Enabling adoption among MSMEs, alongside targeted skilling and upskilling of the workforce, will be essential for building resilient and globally competitive manufacturing value chains.”
