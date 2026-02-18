ETV Bharat / bharat

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Vaishnaw Launches AI-MET Framework To Revolutionise Manufacturing

New Delhi: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined India’s Artificial Intelligence priorities for manufacturing engineering technology. The Union Minister, who chaired a strategic convening of industry leaders, global academicians, policymakers and technology experts during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday, said that artificial intelligence is a foundational pillar in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He noted that by integrating AI across Manufacturing Engineering Technology, India can enhance productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the government’s focus is on building an inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers enterprises and MSMEs alike, while preparing India’s workforce for the future. The Minister also launched the White Paper Concept on ‘AI for Manufacturing, Engineering Technology (AI-MET).

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, “By integrating AI across manufacturing engineering technology, we can enhance productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our focus is on building an inclusive AI ecosystem that empowers enterprises and MSMEs alike, while preparing India’s workforce for the future.”