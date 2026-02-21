ETV Bharat / bharat

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Final Day, Check Routes And Diversions

Security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the final day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In view of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam on February 21, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining special arrangements across several key roads in the national capital.

Many delegates, policymakers, AI experts, business leaders, and international guests will attend. Traffic rules will be active from 9 am to 8 pm to keep vehicles moving and people safe. Officials have warned of large crowds and increased vehicle traffic near the venue.

Additionally, special traffic arrangements will also be in place in connection with the Election for 25 Members of the Bar Council of Delhi at the Delhi High Court compound on February 21, 22 and 23, 2026, between 9 am and 6 pm.

Special Traffic Arrangements Around Bharat Mandapam

The summit is happening at Bharat Mandapam, a modern convention centre at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi. Many important people, including guests from other countries, ministers, and senior officials, will take part. Strong security and traffic plans have been put in place for them.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that traffic personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed at key intersections and vulnerable congestion points. Traffic marshals will regulate vehicle entry and exit near the venue. This is to prevent bottlenecks and ensure emergency vehicles can pass without hindrance.

Roads Likely to Be Affected (9 am-8 pm)

The following stretches are expected to witness heavy congestion and possible diversions:

Bhairon Road

Bhagwan Dass Road

Purana Qila Road

Mathura Road

C-Hexagon and India Gate peripheral roads (during delegate movement, if required)

Areas surrounding Pragati Maidan and Nearby intersections

Authorities have cautioned that vehicular traffic is likely to increase significantly during delegate arrivals and departures, particularly in the morning and late afternoon.

Commuters using these stretches may face:

Slower traffic movement

Temporary stoppages

Route diversions at short notice

Restricted parking near the venue

The traffic police say plans will change step by step as traffic changes throughout the day.

Additional Traffic Restrictions Due to Bar Council Election (9 am-6 pm)

Special arrangements will also remain in force around the Delhi High Court area during polling days.

Road Closure