India AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Final Day, Check Routes And Diversions
Traffic arrangements are also enforced for the Bar Council of Delhi election at the High Court from February 21-23, from 9 am to 6 pm.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
New Delhi: In view of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam on February 21, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining special arrangements across several key roads in the national capital.
Many delegates, policymakers, AI experts, business leaders, and international guests will attend. Traffic rules will be active from 9 am to 8 pm to keep vehicles moving and people safe. Officials have warned of large crowds and increased vehicle traffic near the venue.
Additionally, special traffic arrangements will also be in place in connection with the Election for 25 Members of the Bar Council of Delhi at the Delhi High Court compound on February 21, 22 and 23, 2026, between 9 am and 6 pm.
Special Traffic Arrangements Around Bharat Mandapam
The summit is happening at Bharat Mandapam, a modern convention centre at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi. Many important people, including guests from other countries, ministers, and senior officials, will take part. Strong security and traffic plans have been put in place for them.
Delhi Traffic Police officials said that traffic personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed at key intersections and vulnerable congestion points. Traffic marshals will regulate vehicle entry and exit near the venue. This is to prevent bottlenecks and ensure emergency vehicles can pass without hindrance.
Roads Likely to Be Affected (9 am-8 pm)
The following stretches are expected to witness heavy congestion and possible diversions:
- Bhairon Road
- Bhagwan Dass Road
- Purana Qila Road
- Mathura Road
- C-Hexagon and India Gate peripheral roads (during delegate movement, if required)
- Areas surrounding Pragati Maidan and Nearby intersections
Authorities have cautioned that vehicular traffic is likely to increase significantly during delegate arrivals and departures, particularly in the morning and late afternoon.
Commuters using these stretches may face:
- Slower traffic movement
- Temporary stoppages
- Route diversions at short notice
- Restricted parking near the venue
The traffic police say plans will change step by step as traffic changes throughout the day.
Additional Traffic Restrictions Due to Bar Council Election (9 am-6 pm)
Special arrangements will also remain in force around the Delhi High Court area during polling days.
Road Closure
- Sher Shah Road (India Gate and Mathura Road) will remain closed during polling hours.
- Routes to Avoid
- Tilak Marg
- C-Hexagon, India Gate
- Zakir Hussain Marg
- Sher Shah Road
- Purana Qila Road
Parking & Advisory
No halting or parking will be allowed at C-Hexagon and the surrounding roads. Violators will be towed to the Traffic Pit near Bhairon Mandir. Advocates may park at Zoo Parking or Gate No. 5A at National Stadium.
Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use public transport, and plan travel in advance while heading to ISBTs, railway stations and airports.
Security and Movement Protocols
- Designated lanes may be temporarily reserved for official convoys.
- Some commercial vehicles may not be allowed on certain roads during busy summit hours.
- Heavy vehicles may be diverted to outer Ring Road corridors to reduce the load on central Delhi.
- Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be deployed to address breakdowns or sudden traffic disruptions.
- Officials state these measures enhance public safety and facilitate smoother commuting for all.
Additional Restrictions Near Rajghat (10 am-12 pm)
Due to official exigencies, traffic movement near Rajghat is likely to be affected between 10 am and 12 pm on Saturday, February 21. Restrictions and diversions may be imposed as required to maintain security and smooth movement.
Likely Diversion Points
- ITO Chowk
- Delhi Gate
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Shanti Van Chowk
- Rajghat DTC Depot
- IP Flyover
Likely Affected Stretches
- BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)
- Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
- Asaf Ali Road (Delhi Gate to NS Marg)
- Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
- Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
Motorists are advised to avoid these routes during the specified hours.
Alternative Routes Suggested by Delhi Traffic Police
To ease congestion, commuters are encouraged to use:
- Tilak Marg
- Sikandra Road
- Sher Shah Road
- Ring Road
Other Alternate Central Delhi Routes
The police have urged motorists to plan journeys in advance, factor in extra travel time, and follow lane discipline. Strict compliance with directions given by traffic personnel on duty has been emphasised.
- Authorities have also advised commuters to:
- Use public transport wherever possible.
- Park only in designated parking areas.
Monitor official Delhi Traffic Police social media handles and helplines for real-time updates.
India AI Impact Summit 2026
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The event has brought together policymakers, AI industry leaders, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.
The summit is guided by three foundational pillars: People, Planet and Progress, which aim to promote:
- Human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits
- Environmentally sustainable AI development
- Inclusive economic and technological advancement
The event has witnessed participation from more than 110 countries, around 30 international organisations, nearly 20 Heads of State/Government-level representatives, and approximately 45 ministers, making it one of the largest AI-focused gatherings globally.
