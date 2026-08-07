ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s AI Data Centre Boom Heads For Water-Stressed Regions, Raising Fresh Concerns Over Resource Security

Microsoft and Adani are two corporate heavyweights that have announced data centres in India recently ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's rapid expansion of AI and data-centre infrastructure is emerging as a new pressure point for water resources, with more than half of the country's current and planned data centres located in regions facing high to extremely high baseline water stress, according to an analysis by the World Resources Institute (WRI).

The concern is amplified by the concentration of the industry. Around 75 per cent of India's active and upcoming data-centre facilities are located across just five states, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, several of which are already facing significant pressure on urban water resources.

At the same time, the country's data-centre water demand is projected to more than double. An industry estimate puts India's data-centre water consumption at around 150 billion litres in 2025, which could rise to nearly 358 billion litres by 2030 as high-density computing and AI workloads drive greater cooling requirements.

The issue came into sharper focus in Parliament on Friday, with the Centre clarifying that AI data centres do not, by themselves, require a separate environmental clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

However, the government said large AI data-centre projects that fall under specified building and construction or township and area development categories, are required to obtain prior environmental clearance. During the appraisal of such projects, authorities assess freshwater availability, particularly in water-stressed regions, along with water-balance reports, greywater generation, recycling and reuse.

The Centre also said water use and wastewater discharge from AI data centres are regulated under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, while groundwater extraction for commercial and infrastructure projects is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. State Pollution Control Boards are responsible for monitoring compliance.

The government's response assumes significance as India's data-centre footprint continues to expand. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India's data-centre capacity had crossed 1,500 MW by 2025, compared with around 375 MW in 2020.

The potential conflict between data-centre expansion and local water security is already visible in Visakhapatnam, where Google's proposed US$ 15-billion data-centre hub has triggered concerns over water availability.

The city currently receives around 410 million litres of water a day against an estimated requirement of 480 million litres, leaving a daily gap of about 70 million litres. Environmental groups have raised concerns over the project's water requirements, while Google has said it plans to use advanced air-cooling technology to reduce its dependence on local water resources. The Andhra Pradesh government has also maintained that residential and rural drinking-water supplies will not be diverted for the project.