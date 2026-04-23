ETV Bharat / bharat

'Uninformed' And In 'Poor Taste': India After Trump's Controversial Social Media Repost On Immigration

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes his remarks in the visitor book in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, February 14, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday described as "uninformed" and "inappropriate" a social media repost by US President Donald Trump that referred to India and some other countries as "hellholes" in the context of immigration.

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests, stated MEA.

India's response came after a controversy was created by Trump reposting comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US supreme court challenging birthright citizenship.

The US embassy sought to control the damage caused by the remarks as it put out a message that Trump believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine".

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US embassy in response," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.