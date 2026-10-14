ETV Bharat / bharat

India Advises Its Nationals In Saudi Arabia To Stay Indoors In Case Of Aerial Attack

An air traffic control tower is seen at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on September 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Dubai: India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities. The new advisory comes amid tensions in the Gulf kingdom due to a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also asked Indian nationals to refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities’ instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events,” the Indian embassy posted on X.

Providing an update on the Indian nationals injured in an attack on Riyadh airport on October 10, it said two people continue to be in the ICU while one person has been shifted from the ICU to HDU (High Dependency Unit).

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive medical care in a normal ward, and one person was discharged from the hospital, the embassy said. An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which also left several others injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali on October 12 and offered condolences to his family. Flight operations continue to remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the embassy said. Flights continue to be operational at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina with some disruptions, it added.

Indian carriers, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines, have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.

“Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector,” the embassy said in the advisory.